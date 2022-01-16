Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING NEWS: Biden Calls Texas Synagogue Hostage Situation 'an Act of Terror'
https://sputniknews.com/20220116/colleyville-synagogue-crisis-hostage-taker-was-reportedly-a-british-citizen-1092299373.html
Colleyville Synagogue Crisis: Hostage-Taker Was Reportedly a British Citizen
Colleyville Synagogue Crisis: Hostage-Taker Was Reportedly a British Citizen
On Saturday, four people were taken hostage in a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas. The perpetrator ended up being killed, and all hostages were freed... 16.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-16T17:21+0000
2022-01-16T17:21+0000
synagogue
hostage
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/10/1092299466_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fcb296ab034fdf43cb47cc9e092e4012.jpg
A hostage-taker behind the incident at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas was a British citizen, several reports have suggested, referring to a statement made by the UK Foreign Office.On Sunday, the UK Foreign Office said it was aware of the death of a British man in Texas and that it was remaining in contact with the local authorities. The statement was issued in response to an enquiry about a Sky News report that said that the perpetrator was British.The hostage-taker was killed, and the details of his death remain unclear, with FBI Special Agent in Charge Matt DeSarno saying only that his team will investigate the "shooting incident".He also said that the man had been identified "but we are not prepared to release his identity or confirm his identity at this time". According to what law enforcement officials - who were not authorised to discuss the ongoing investigation - told the Associated Press, the hostage-taker demanded the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist suspected of having ties to Al-Qaeda*.All hostages were released unharmed around 10pm local time on Saturday, having spent several hours detained in the synagogue. The perpetrator had interrupted the Shabbat service in the synagogue, which was being live-streamed on Facebook.After the Colleyville incident, US President Joe Biden condemned anti-Semitism and extremism, even though details about the perpetrator's motivations have not been officially revealed.Among those reacting to the incident was Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who said on Twitter that the Texas event "was a stark reminder that anti-semitism is still alive and we must continue to fight it worldwide."*Al-Qaeda is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/10/1092299466_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_27b15d8dc93d4b189c6817534cf3787a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
synagogue, hostage, uk

Colleyville Synagogue Crisis: Hostage-Taker Was Reportedly a British Citizen

17:21 GMT 16.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / BRANDON BELLA father carries his child out of a Catholic Mass service near the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue on January 15, 2022 in Colleyville, Texas. Police responded to a hostage situation after reports of a man with a gun was holding people captive at the synagogue.
A father carries his child out of a Catholic Mass service near the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue on January 15, 2022 in Colleyville, Texas. Police responded to a hostage situation after reports of a man with a gun was holding people captive at the synagogue. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / BRANDON BELL
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
On Saturday, four people were taken hostage in a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas. The perpetrator ended up being killed, and all hostages were freed, uninjured.
A hostage-taker behind the incident at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville, Texas was a British citizen, several reports have suggested, referring to a statement made by the UK Foreign Office.
On Sunday, the UK Foreign Office said it was aware of the death of a British man in Texas and that it was remaining in contact with the local authorities. The statement was issued in response to an enquiry about a Sky News report that said that the perpetrator was British.
The hostage-taker was killed, and the details of his death remain unclear, with FBI Special Agent in Charge Matt DeSarno saying only that his team will investigate the "shooting incident".
He also said that the man had been identified "but we are not prepared to release his identity or confirm his identity at this time". According to what law enforcement officials - who were not authorised to discuss the ongoing investigation - told the Associated Press, the hostage-taker demanded the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist suspected of having ties to Al-Qaeda*.
All hostages were released unharmed around 10pm local time on Saturday, having spent several hours detained in the synagogue. The perpetrator had interrupted the Shabbat service in the synagogue, which was being live-streamed on Facebook.
After the Colleyville incident, US President Joe Biden condemned anti-Semitism and extremism, even though details about the perpetrator's motivations have not been officially revealed.
Among those reacting to the incident was Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who said on Twitter that the Texas event "was a stark reminder that anti-semitism is still alive and we must continue to fight it worldwide."
*Al-Qaeda is a terrorist organisation outlawed in Russia and many other states.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
17:21 GMTColleyville Synagogue Crisis: Hostage-Taker Was Reportedly a British Citizen
17:15 GMTUK Authorities Concerned About Anti-Vaxxer Movement as it Tends To Extremism, Report Says
17:04 GMTBiden Calls Texas Synagogue Hostage Situation 'an Act of Terror'
16:54 GMTRetired Officer Opens Up On Heinous Decapitation Case Which Inspired Scream Horror Saga
15:50 GMTBBC Faces £2Bn in Cuts as Culture Minister Freezes License Fee for Two Years
15:43 GMTJanuary Unrest in Kazakhstan's Almaty Left 149 Civilians Dead
15:21 GMTNATO-Russia Relations Near Red Line Due to Alliance's Military Support of Ukraine, Peskov Tells CNN
15:07 GMTWatch: Largest Map of the Universe Created by Dark Energy Telescope Can Unveil Secrets of Cosmos
14:19 GMTSome of America's NATO Allies Were 'Unsettled' by 'Certain US Ideas' at Security Guarantee Talks
14:06 GMTCarrie Johnson 'Regrets' Hugging Friend During COVID Lockdown After Photo Surfaces
14:00 GMTTaliban Fighters Use Force Against Afghan Women Protesting for Rights in Kabul
13:47 GMTAhead of Crucial Polls in Indian States, Muslim Organisation Urges Voters To Support BJP
13:31 GMTProtests Against COVID Measures Hit Amsterdam
13:22 GMTVideo: 'French President Macron' Dummy Allegedly Burnt in Mali During Protests Over ECOWAS Sanctions
13:14 GMTPowerful 5.8-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Bougainville, Papua New Guinea
13:12 GMTPriyanka Chopra Dispels Rumours About Breakup With Nick Jonas
12:57 GMTDo Look Up: Some Asteroids Can Creep Up on Earth Undetected, NASA Warns
12:31 GMTAnti-Abortion Protesters Hold March for Life in Paris
12:24 GMTOusted Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita Dies at 76
12:22 GMTForget Facebook: Scientists May Have Unearthed World's Oldest Social Network