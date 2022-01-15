Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220115/hostage-situation-reported-at-texas-synagogue-as-shabbat-services-underway-1092284562.html
Hostage Situation Reported at Texas Synagogue as Shabbat Services Underway
Hostage Situation Reported at Texas Synagogue as Shabbat Services Underway
At the moment, the demands and motives of the alleged perpetrator are unknown. It is also unclear the exact number of people gathered in the synagogue, but...
texas
hostage situation
us
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0f/1092284714_0:0:1141:641_1920x0_80_0_0_390ab2e59fd8636115248358ad6b862a.jpg
SWAT teams are responding to an alleged hostage situation near a synagogue in the town of Colleyville, Texas, the police stated on social media on Saturday. Residents in the immediate neighborhood are being evacuated, and the public is being advised to stay away from the area.According to a live stream of the regular Shabbat service held in the synagogue, which was online until just moments ago, the alleged perpetrator can be heard as being in emotional distress, and commentators who have been watching the stream for some time note that the suspect is "talking in circles, asking for his sister."Moreover, the suspect was reportedly aware that the live broadcast continued, and warned the police that an attempted assault would result in casualties. Former IDF spokesman, Avi Mayer tweeted that the man, armed with a currently unidentified weapon, stated that he was "going to die at the end of this."
texas
texas, hostage situation, us

Hostage Situation Reported at Texas Synagogue as Shabbat Services Underway

19:40 GMT 15.01.2022 (Updated: 20:00 GMT 15.01.2022)
A photo from the alleged hostage situation at Congregation Beth Israel Temple in Colleyville, Texas, january 15, 2022.
A photo from the alleged hostage situation at Congregation Beth Israel Temple in Colleyville, Texas, january 15, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.01.2022
© Photo : Twitter / @adirkrafman
Kirill Kurevlev
Correspondent
Being updated
At the moment, the demands and motives of the alleged perpetrator are unknown. It is also unclear the exact number of people gathered in the synagogue, but commentators on the live broadcast allegedly noted that the man was alone.
SWAT teams are responding to an alleged hostage situation near a synagogue in the town of Colleyville, Texas, the police stated on social media on Saturday.
Residents in the immediate neighborhood are being evacuated, and the public is being advised to stay away from the area.
According to a live stream of the regular Shabbat service held in the synagogue, which was online until just moments ago, the alleged perpetrator can be heard as being in emotional distress, and commentators who have been watching the stream for some time note that the suspect is "talking in circles, asking for his sister."
Moreover, the suspect was reportedly aware that the live broadcast continued, and warned the police that an attempted assault would result in casualties. Former IDF spokesman, Avi Mayer tweeted that the man, armed with a currently unidentified weapon, stated that he was "going to die at the end of this."
