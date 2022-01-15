https://sputniknews.com/20220115/hostage-situation-reported-at-texas-synagogue-as-shabbat-services-underway-1092284562.html

Hostage Situation Reported at Texas Synagogue as Shabbat Services Underway

Hostage Situation Reported at Texas Synagogue as Shabbat Services Underway

At the moment, the demands and motives of the alleged perpetrator are unknown. It is also unclear the exact number of people gathered in the synagogue, but... 15.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-15T19:40+0000

2022-01-15T19:40+0000

2022-01-15T20:00+0000

texas

hostage situation

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0f/1092284714_0:0:1141:641_1920x0_80_0_0_390ab2e59fd8636115248358ad6b862a.jpg

SWAT teams are responding to an alleged hostage situation near a synagogue in the town of Colleyville, Texas, the police stated on social media on Saturday. Residents in the immediate neighborhood are being evacuated, and the public is being advised to stay away from the area.According to a live stream of the regular Shabbat service held in the synagogue, which was online until just moments ago, the alleged perpetrator can be heard as being in emotional distress, and commentators who have been watching the stream for some time note that the suspect is "talking in circles, asking for his sister."Moreover, the suspect was reportedly aware that the live broadcast continued, and warned the police that an attempted assault would result in casualties. Former IDF spokesman, Avi Mayer tweeted that the man, armed with a currently unidentified weapon, stated that he was "going to die at the end of this."

texas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Kirill Kurevlev

Kirill Kurevlev

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Kirill Kurevlev

texas, hostage situation, us