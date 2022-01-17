https://sputniknews.com/20220117/two-shots-of-russias-sputnik-v-accepted-for-international-travel-to-australia---tga-1092308427.html

Two Shots of Russia’s Sputnik V Accepted for International Travel to Australia - TGA

Two Shots of Russia’s Sputnik V Accepted for International Travel to Australia - TGA

Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has recognized the two-dose course of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 as an acceptable form of coronavirus vaccination for travellers

2022-01-17T04:22+0000

2022-01-17T04:22+0000

2022-01-17T05:12+0000

world

australia

sputnik v

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/01/1083279782_0:161:3066:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_7f3e8dda41a3ac817f8cbe554ca60e5e.jpg

"Today, the TGA determined that an additional COVID-19 vaccine, the two dose course of the Gamaleya Institute vaccine (Sputnik V, Russian Federation) would be 'recognised' for the purpose of establishing a traveller's vaccination status," the TGA said in a Monday statement.The regulator explained that additional data on the Russian vaccine’s effectiveness showed that two doses of Sputnik V demonstrated an average efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19 infection of 89 percent and against hospitalization or death of 98-100 percent."The single dose course of the Gamaleya vaccine ('Sputnik Light') is not currently recognised by the TGA," the Australian regulator specified.The Australian Department of Home Affairs subsequently updated the vaccination requirements for travellers on its website, adding Sputnik V to the list of approved vaccines (specifying that two doses of the Russian vaccine are needed, at least 14 days apart).

australia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, australia, sputnik v