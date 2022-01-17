Registration was successful!
Two Shots of Russia’s Sputnik V Accepted for International Travel to Australia - TGA
Two Shots of Russia's Sputnik V Accepted for International Travel to Australia - TGA
Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has recognized the two-dose course of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 as an acceptable form of coronavirus vaccination for travellers
"Today, the TGA determined that an additional COVID-19 vaccine, the two dose course of the Gamaleya Institute vaccine (Sputnik V, Russian Federation) would be 'recognised' for the purpose of establishing a traveller's vaccination status," the TGA said in a Monday statement.The regulator explained that additional data on the Russian vaccine’s effectiveness showed that two doses of Sputnik V demonstrated an average efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19 infection of 89 percent and against hospitalization or death of 98-100 percent."The single dose course of the Gamaleya vaccine ('Sputnik Light') is not currently recognised by the TGA," the Australian regulator specified.The Australian Department of Home Affairs subsequently updated the vaccination requirements for travellers on its website, adding Sputnik V to the list of approved vaccines (specifying that two doses of the Russian vaccine are needed, at least 14 days apart).
Two Shots of Russia’s Sputnik V Accepted for International Travel to Australia - TGA

04:22 GMT 17.01.2022 (Updated: 05:12 GMT 17.01.2022)
A medic prepares a dose of Russian Gam-COVID-VAK (trademark "Sputnik V") coronavirus vaccine in the shopping mall "Gostiny Dvor", in Tula, Russia.
A medic prepares a dose of Russian Gam-COVID-VAK (trademark Sputnik V) coronavirus vaccine in the shopping mall Gostiny Dvor, in Tula, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.01.2022
© Sputnik / Vitaly Belousov
/
Go to the photo bank
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has recognized the two-dose course of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 as an acceptable form of coronavirus vaccination for travellers.
"Today, the TGA determined that an additional COVID-19 vaccine, the two dose course of the Gamaleya Institute vaccine (Sputnik V, Russian Federation) would be 'recognised' for the purpose of establishing a traveller's vaccination status," the TGA said in a Monday statement.
The regulator explained that additional data on the Russian vaccine’s effectiveness showed that two doses of Sputnik V demonstrated an average efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19 infection of 89 percent and against hospitalization or death of 98-100 percent.
"The single dose course of the Gamaleya vaccine ('Sputnik Light') is not currently recognised by the TGA," the Australian regulator specified.
The Australian Department of Home Affairs subsequently updated the vaccination requirements for travellers on its website, adding Sputnik V to the list of approved vaccines (specifying that two doses of the Russian vaccine are needed, at least 14 days apart).
