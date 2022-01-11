https://sputniknews.com/20220111/developer-of-russian-sputnik-v-vaccine-against-quarterly-covid-19-booster-shots-1092176113.html

Developer of Russian Sputnik V Vaccine Against Quarterly COVID-19 Booster Shots

Developer of Russian Sputnik V Vaccine Against Quarterly COVID-19 Booster Shots

Russia's Gamaleya research center, which developed the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, has pushed back against the idea of administering a booster shot against COVID-19 every three months

"Vaccination every three months or a booster every three months do not seem like the most adequate option to me," the center's deputy director, Denis Logunov, told the SolovyovLive show on YouTube.In December, multiple countries, including Germany, Israel and France, have cut the delay between the primary vaccination against the coronavirus and a booster shot to three months from the previous six, due to concerns over the Omicron strain.Sputnik V vaccine so far was approved in 71 countries worldwide with overall population exceeding 4 billion people. According to the vaccine developers, Sputnik V effectiveness rate is 97.6% based on analysis of data from 3.8 million vaccinated Russians.

