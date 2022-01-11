Registration was successful!
Developer of Russian Sputnik V Vaccine Against Quarterly COVID-19 Booster Shots
Developer of Russian Sputnik V Vaccine Against Quarterly COVID-19 Booster Shots
Russia's Gamaleya research center, which developed the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, has pushed back against the idea of administering a booster shot against COVID-19 every three months
"Vaccination every three months or a booster every three months do not seem like the most adequate option to me," the center's deputy director, Denis Logunov, told the SolovyovLive show on YouTube.In December, multiple countries, including Germany, Israel and France, have cut the delay between the primary vaccination against the coronavirus and a booster shot to three months from the previous six, due to concerns over the Omicron strain.Sputnik V vaccine so far was approved in 71 countries worldwide with overall population exceeding 4 billion people. According to the vaccine developers, Sputnik V effectiveness rate is 97.6% based on analysis of data from 3.8 million vaccinated Russians.
Big Pharma is worse then revenue tax,which you have to pay only once a year,the greedy bastards want it every 3 months,and you get nothing but side effects...choke on it, jackals!
10:34 GMT 11.01.2022
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev / Go to the photo bankA medical worker prepares a syringe with the Sputnik Light vaccine against COVID-19 at the Laser Love clinic of hardware cosmetology, in Novosibirsk, Russia
A medical worker prepares a syringe with the Sputnik Light vaccine against COVID-19 at the Laser Love clinic of hardware cosmetology, in Novosibirsk, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2022
© Sputnik / Alexandr Kryazhev
Go to the photo bank
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's Gamaleya research centre, which developed the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, has pushed back against the idea of administering a booster shot against COVID-19 every three months, despite the spread of the Omicron variant.
"Vaccination every three months or a booster every three months do not seem like the most adequate option to me," the center's deputy director, Denis Logunov, told the SolovyovLive show on YouTube.
In December, multiple countries, including Germany, Israel and France, have cut the delay between the primary vaccination against the coronavirus and a booster shot to three months from the previous six, due to concerns over the Omicron strain.
Sputnik V vaccine so far was approved in 71 countries worldwide with overall population exceeding 4 billion people. According to the vaccine developers, Sputnik V effectiveness rate is 97.6% based on analysis of data from 3.8 million vaccinated Russians.
Big Pharma is worse then revenue tax,which you have to pay only once a year,the greedy bastards want it every 3 months,and you get nothing but side effects...choke on it, jackals!
totundrac
11 January, 13:56 GMT
000000
