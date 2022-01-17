https://sputniknews.com/20220117/pandemic-game-quietly-pulled-from-online-stores-1092319721.html

'Pandemic' Game Quietly Pulled From Online Stores

In a digital version of the board game ‘Pandemic’, players take on the role of an elite group of scientists fighting epidemics. Their task is to stop the... 17.01.2022, Sputnik International

Recently, users have noticed that Asmodee Digital's video game Pandemic, based on the popular board game published by Z-Man Games, has been removed from Steam without explanation.The move has come without any explanation or statement from Asmodee Digital.However, the company responded to a reddit user who asked why the game was removed.Any references to Pandemic disappeared from the Asmodee website; they were removed at the end of 2021, according to the Wayback Machine site.However, it is still possible to find a browser version of the video game, which is available on the Board Game Arena digital platform for free.

