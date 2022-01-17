Registration was successful!
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220117/pandemic-game-quietly-pulled-from-online-stores-1092319721.html
'Pandemic' Game Quietly Pulled From Online Stores
'Pandemic' Game Quietly Pulled From Online Stores
In a digital version of the board game ‘Pandemic’, players take on the role of an elite group of scientists fighting epidemics. Their task is to stop the... 17.01.2022, Sputnik International
'Pandemic' Game Quietly Pulled From Online Stores

13:03 GMT 17.01.2022
In a digital version of the board game 'Pandemic', players take on the role of an elite group of scientists fighting epidemics. Their task is to stop the spread of four deadly diseases in different parts of the planet.
Recently, users have noticed that Asmodee Digital's video game Pandemic, based on the popular board game published by Z-Man Games, has been removed from Steam without explanation.
"At the request of the publisher, Pandemic: The Board Game is no longer available for sale on Steam," the notice on Steam said.
The move has come without any explanation or statement from Asmodee Digital.
However, the company responded to a reddit user who asked why the game was removed.

"First of all, we want to thank you and all the Pandemic players for your loyalty and support over time. Unfortunately, we are taking the Pandemic app off the stores. We have worked hard over 4 years on Pandemic and withdrawing it from the stores has not been an easy choice. This decision was made with a heavy heart for a multitude of reasons that we cannot disclose. For now, only PC, App Store & Google Play has been removed. Microsoft version will follow Jan 31, 2022 and then Nintendo Switch by the end of July 2022," the company said.

Any references to Pandemic disappeared from the Asmodee website; they were removed at the end of 2021, according to the Wayback Machine site.
However, it is still possible to find a browser version of the video game, which is available on the Board Game Arena digital platform for free.
