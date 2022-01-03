Registration was successful!
Steam Awards 2021: Best Games Announced
Steam Awards 2021: Best Games Announced
The biggest consolidator of games has dropped its list of the best games of 2021. 03.01.2022, Sputnik International
society, video games, computer games

Steam Awards 2021: Best Games Announced

18:34 GMT 03.01.2022 (Updated: 18:10 GMT 08.01.2022)
The biggest consolidator of games has dropped its list of the best games of 2021.
Video games are definitely one of the best ways to kill free time, especially when people are on a lockdown amid the COVID pandemic. Moreover, they can see whatever they want and go wherever they want, so here is the list of community-voted Steam Award winners announced on January 3.
Game Of The Year was given to Resident Evil Village. According to reviews, this game has it all - starting with interesting gameplay as well as exciting storytelling.
VR Game Of The Year went to Cooking Simulator VR, which gives a real sense of being a professional chef and allows players to make up to 80 different recipes in a modern kitchen. The game beat out Sniper Elite VR, Medal Of Honor: Above And Beyond, and Blaire Witch VR.
The Labour Of Love went to Terraria. This award usually is given to games that were released a while ago, but are still loved by their developers, who give them new add-ons and events. The contenders included Dota 2, Rust, No Man’s Sky and Apex Legends.
The award dubbed Better With Friends was won by It Takes Two, as the audience voted for it as the best game to play together with friends.
The Outstanding Visual Style award recognises games that, while not quite realistic, give the sense of full immersion in the atmosphere, and this year it went to Forza Horizon 5.
The winner of The Most Innovative Gameplay was Deathloop, with gamers really appreciating the innovative approach to gameplay.
The Best Game You Suck At award went to Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition, as it requires tons of patience to play, while still being highly enjoyable.
The winner of the Best Soundtrack was Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy, whose soundtrack garnered the most votes.
The award for the Outstanding Story-rich Game went to Cyberpunk 2077, surpassing Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, Resident Evil Village, Life Is Strange: True Colors, and Days Gone.
The Sit Back And Relax award for the most relaxing game that helps to unwind went to Farming Simulator 2.
The Steam Awards is an annual user-voted award that has taken place since 2016. Steam itself was launched by Valve Corporation and is the largest digital distribution service worldwide.
