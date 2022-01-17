https://sputniknews.com/20220117/kremlin-on-nulands-18-response-scenarios-in-ukraine-russia-also-considering-various-scenarios-1092313842.html

Kremlin on Nuland's Threats of 'Sharp Pain' Over Ukraine: Russia Also Considering Various Options

US undersecretary of state Victoria Nuland announced Saturday that the US had prepared 18 scenarios to respond to a hypothetical Russian 'invasion' of Ukraine... 17.01.2022, Sputnik International

Russia is considering its own scenarios in the event of a continued escalation over Ukraine, but has fewer than undersecretary of state Nuland, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov has said."We know that Nuland has 18 scenarios. We are considering different scenarios, we believe that there should be far less because the formulation of the question is extremely correct in our country, there is no need to make it complicated, because it is not so complicated. The question is extremely direct and extremely specific," Peskov said in a briefing Monday.

