It's Not a Plane, It's Not a Bird! Video of 'Flying Deer' Goes Viral
It's Not a Plane, It's Not a Bird! Video of 'Flying Deer' Goes Viral
With over 82,600 views and 5,400 likes, the video of a "flying" deer has taken the internet by storm, fueling much interest among wildlife loving netizens. 17.01.2022, Sputnik International
A 30-second clip of a deer taking a giant leap, about 7 feet into the air to cross a road, is leaving netizens awe-struck. The video was posted on the "WildLense Eco Foundation" Twitter account. The video shows a deer emerging from a roadside before leaping across the dirt track in slow motion before safely landing on the other side and running off into the wilderness.“And the gold medal for long &amp; high jump goes to…….,” the Twitter user captioned the video.Netizens can't believe their eyes, with scores leaving comments.While one user said the deer should get a gold medal for long and high jump, another wrote, "Me jumping into one problem and landing into another."
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
With over 82,600 views and 5,400 likes, the video of a "flying" deer has taken the internet by storm, fueling much interest among wildlife loving netizens.
A 30-second clip of a deer taking a giant leap, about 7 feet into the air to cross a road, is leaving netizens awe-struck. The video was posted on the "WildLense Eco Foundation" Twitter account.
The video shows a deer emerging from a roadside before leaping across the dirt track in slow motion before safely landing on the other side and running off into the wilderness.
“And the gold medal for long & high jump goes to…….,” the Twitter user captioned the video.
Netizens can't believe their eyes, with scores leaving comments.
While one user said the deer should get a gold medal for long and high jump, another wrote, "Me jumping into one problem and landing into another."
