It's Not a Plane, It's Not a Bird! Video of 'Flying Deer' Goes Viral
With over 82,600 views and 5,400 likes, the video of a "flying" deer has taken the internet by storm, fueling much interest among wildlife loving netizens.
A 30-second clip of a deer taking a giant leap, about 7 feet into the air to cross a road, is leaving netizens awe-struck. The video was posted on the "WildLense Eco Foundation" Twitter account.
The video shows a deer emerging from a roadside before leaping across the dirt track in slow motion before safely landing on the other side and running off into the wilderness.
“And the gold medal for long & high jump goes to…….,” the Twitter user captioned the video.
Netizens can't believe their eyes, with scores leaving comments.
While one user said the deer should get a gold medal for long and high jump, another wrote, "Me jumping into one problem and landing into another."
And the gold medal for long & high jump goes to.......@ParveenKaswan— WildLense® Eco Foundation 🇮🇳 (@WildLense_India) January 15, 2022
Forwarded as received pic.twitter.com/iY8u37KUxB
Whoa this felt straight out of some Action movie..— Ruchit Mehrotra (@iamruchit_m) January 16, 2022
😁😅
Yes the gold medal goes to daring 'Deer' what a jump! I can't believe this .— Reeta Sinha (@ReetaSinha10) January 16, 2022
I have had a deer jump over my Jeep. They truly are Olympic-level high jumpers!— Divya Vashisht-Kumar (@divvashi) January 16, 2022
Me jumping from one problem and landing into another.. #SundayThoughts https://t.co/HEC3ZLQoDl— विचित्र (@BahDastoor) January 16, 2022
Dang! it flew into oblivion.— Sachin Samal (@Theteaaddict01) January 17, 2022
When SURVIVAL becomes the only choice, then, MIRACLE happens! https://t.co/ii90nrCQvw— PRIYANKA (@rusian_roulette) January 16, 2022