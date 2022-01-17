https://sputniknews.com/20220117/its-not-a-plane-its-not-a-bird-video-of-flying-deer-goes-viral-1092318406.html

It's Not a Plane, It's Not a Bird! Video of 'Flying Deer' Goes Viral

It's Not a Plane, It's Not a Bird! Video of 'Flying Deer' Goes Viral

With over 82,600 views and 5,400 likes, the video of a "flying" deer has taken the internet by storm, fueling much interest among wildlife loving netizens.

A 30-second clip of a deer taking a giant leap, about 7 feet into the air to cross a road, is leaving netizens awe-struck. The video was posted on the "WildLense Eco Foundation" Twitter account. The video shows a deer emerging from a roadside before leaping across the dirt track in slow motion before safely landing on the other side and running off into the wilderness."And the gold medal for long & high jump goes to…….," the Twitter user captioned the video.Netizens can't believe their eyes, with scores leaving comments.While one user said the deer should get a gold medal for long and high jump, another wrote, "Me jumping into one problem and landing into another."

