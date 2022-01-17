https://sputniknews.com/20220117/french-presidential-candidate-zemmour-slapped-with-fine-for-inciting-hatred--1092320430.html

French Presidential Candidate Zemmour Slapped With Fine for 'Inciting Hatred'

Zemmour's lawyers have repeatedly said that the hate speech charges against him are baseless. 17.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-17T13:06+0000

2022-01-17T13:06+0000

2022-01-17T13:12+0000

france

eric zemmour

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg

A Paris court has fined French presidential candidate Eric Zemmour 10,000 euros ($11,410) for remarks he made during a TV show in 2020 – the court ruled they were a form of hate speech.Zemmour's lawyer Olivier Pardo reportedly said his client reserved the right to appeal the judgement.

2022

News

en_EN

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

france, eric zemmour