Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to Send again
https://sputniknews.com/20220117/french-presidential-candidate-zemmour-slapped-with-fine-for-inciting-hatred--1092320430.html
French Presidential Candidate Zemmour Slapped With Fine for 'Inciting Hatred'
French Presidential Candidate Zemmour Slapped With Fine for 'Inciting Hatred'
Zemmour's lawyers have repeatedly said that the hate speech charges against him are baseless. 17.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-17T13:06+0000
2022-01-17T13:06+0000
2022-01-17T13:12+0000
france
eric zemmour
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
A Paris court has fined French presidential candidate Eric Zemmour 10,000 euros ($11,410) for remarks he made during a TV show in 2020 – the court ruled they were a form of hate speech.Zemmour's lawyer Olivier Pardo reportedly said his client reserved the right to appeal the judgement.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
france, eric zemmour
French Presidential Candidate Zemmour Slapped With Fine for 'Inciting Hatred' 13:06 GMT 17.01.2022 (Updated: 13:12 GMT 17.01.2022) Being updated
Zemmour's lawyers have repeatedly said that the hate speech charges against him are baseless.
A Paris court has fined French presidential candidate Eric Zemmour 10,000 euros ($11,410) for remarks he made during a TV show in 2020 – the court ruled they were a form of hate speech.
Zemmour's lawyer Olivier Pardo reportedly said his client reserved the right to appeal the judgement.