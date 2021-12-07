https://sputniknews.com/20211207/french-presidential-hopeful-zemmour-explains-why-russias-nato-expansion-concerns-are-legitimate-1091321212.html

French Presidential Hopeful Zemmour Explains Why Russia's NATO Expansion Concerns Are 'Legitimate'

French Presidential Hopeful Zemmour Explains Why Russia's NATO Expansion Concerns Are 'Legitimate'

French presidential candidate Eric Zemmour claims Russia’s cautious stance on NATO’s eastward expansion is absolutely legitimate

2021-12-07T13:31+0000

2021-12-07T13:31+0000

2021-12-07T13:31+0000

france

russia

ukraine

drills

nato

eric zemmour

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/07/1091317193_0:116:3072:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_e21413786e351616d9fed3ea983ee7bd.jpg

French presidential candidate Eric Zemmour has argued that Russia's cautious stance on NATO's eastward expansion is legitimate, an issue that he said should be considered in light of relations between Moscow and Kiev.Part of the reason pertains to Washington's failure to deliver on its pledges given to Moscow in the late 1980s and early 1990s, according to Zemmour.He added given that "the Americans failed to keep their promises", it is absolutely "legitimate" that Russia is "very cautious" about NATO's incessant advance toward its borders.The remarks come amid simmering tensions between Moscow and Washington over what the US describes as Russia's military buildup near its border with Ukraine.Moscow has repeatedly denied accusations made by the West of "aggressive actions", stressing that it does not plan to attack anyone, and that allegations about "Russian aggression" are being used as a pretext to deploy more NATO military equipment closer to Russia's borders.Russia's Foreign Ministry previously noted that the West's statements about its readiness to help Kiev contain the "Russian threat" are both ridiculous and dangerous."The deployment of Russian troops on the nation's territory is our sovereign right and no one's business. It is NATO and its member states that are recklessly moving their military forces and infrastructure to Russia's borders", the embassy emphasised.

https://sputniknews.com/20211115/stoltenberg-says-no-consensus-for-ukraine-to-join-nato-warns-russia-against-aggressive-actions-1090750629.html

france

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

france, russia, ukraine, drills, nato, eric zemmour