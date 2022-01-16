Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Protests Against COVID Measures Hit Amsterdam
https://sputniknews.com/20220116/protests-against-covid-measures-hit-amsterdam-1092296672.html
Protests Against COVID Measures Hit Amsterdam
Protests Against COVID Measures Hit Amsterdam
Almost a year ago, a demonstration against anti-pandemic rules in the city resulted in the so-called "coffee battle", when at least 140 people were arrested by... 16.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-16T13:31+0000
2022-01-16T13:31+0000
netherlands
mass protests
protests
amsterdam
europe
protest
coronavirus
covid-19
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/15/1083678795_0:216:2869:1830_1920x0_80_0_0_5f581abe9acf9fb42dbf5eac2cf294bd.jpg
Sputnik comes live from Amsterdam, where people are staging a mass demonstration against what they consider to be draconian COVID restrictions imposed by the Dutch government. The country declared a national lockdown on 19 December. The rules were relaxed on 14 January, as non-essential shops and certain businesses were allowed to reopen for a limited time, but bars and restaurants in the country are still closed.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
netherlands
amsterdam
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
New round of protests against COVID-19 lockdown measures and vaccinations in Amsterdam
New round of protests against COVID-19 lockdown measures and vaccinations in Amsterdam
2022-01-16T13:31+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/15/1083678795_70:0:2799:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_81dd44bc866279517c89afee7d4d0a06.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
netherlands, mass protests, protests, amsterdam, europe, protest, coronavirus, covid-19, видео

Protests Against COVID Measures Hit Amsterdam

13:31 GMT 16.01.2022
© AP Photo / Peter DejongThousands of fans of music festivals stage protests in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, against the government's COVID-19 restrictions on large-scale outdoor events.
Thousands of fans of music festivals stage protests in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, against the government's COVID-19 restrictions on large-scale outdoor events. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2022
© AP Photo / Peter Dejong
Subscribe
Almost a year ago, a demonstration against anti-pandemic rules in the city resulted in the so-called "coffee battle", when at least 140 people were arrested by the police after the protests escalated to violent clashes.
Sputnik comes live from Amsterdam, where people are staging a mass demonstration against what they consider to be draconian COVID restrictions imposed by the Dutch government.
The country declared a national lockdown on 19 December. The rules were relaxed on 14 January, as non-essential shops and certain businesses were allowed to reopen for a limited time, but bars and restaurants in the country are still closed.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
© Sputnik
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
14:19 GMTSome of America's NATO Allies Were 'Unsettled' by 'Certain US Ideas' at Security Guarantee Talks
14:06 GMTCarrie Johnson 'Regrets' Hugging Friend During COVID Lockdown After Photo Surfaces
14:00 GMTTaliban Fighters Use Force Against Afghan Women Protesting for Rights in Kabul
13:47 GMTAhead of Crucial Polls in Indian States, Muslim Organisation Urges Voters To Support BJP
13:31 GMTProtests Against COVID Measures Hit Amsterdam
13:22 GMTVideo: 'French President Macron' Dummy Allegedly Burnt in Mali During Protests Over ECOWAS Sanctions
13:14 GMTPowerful 5.8-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Bougainville, Papua New Guinea
13:12 GMTPriyanka Chopra Dispels Rumours About Breakup With Nick Jonas
12:57 GMTDo Look Up: Some Asteroids Can Creep Up on Earth Undetected, NASA Warns
12:31 GMTAnti-Abortion Protesters Hold March for Life in Paris
12:24 GMTOusted Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita Dies at 76
12:22 GMTForget Facebook: Scientists May Have Unearthed World's Oldest Social Network
12:10 GMTKim Kardashian Reportedly 'Saddened' Over Ye's 'Public Outcries' Regarding Their Children
11:36 GMTVideo of Indian Troops Dancing at Freezing Temperatures in Kashmir Goes Viral
11:19 GMTIsrael Reportedly Made 'Wish List' of Weapons for US to Engage Iran, Hezbollah
11:03 GMT'Treated Me Like Nothing': Britney Spears Takes Another Shot at Her Sister Jamie Lynn
10:52 GMTTurkish Base in Iraq Comes Under Rocket Fire, Reports Say
10:04 GMTMicrosoft Warns of Destructive Malware in Computer Systems of Ukrainian State Institutions
09:56 GMTTwitter Bans One of Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei's Accounts Over Video Showing 'Trump's Killing'
09:55 GMTUK Labour Leader Starmer on 'Partygate': 'I Think PM Johnson Broke the Law'