Protests Against COVID Measures Hit Amsterdam

Almost a year ago, a demonstration against anti-pandemic rules in the city resulted in the so-called "coffee battle", when at least 140 people were arrested by... 16.01.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik comes live from Amsterdam, where people are staging a mass demonstration against what they consider to be draconian COVID restrictions imposed by the Dutch government. The country declared a national lockdown on 19 December. The rules were relaxed on 14 January, as non-essential shops and certain businesses were allowed to reopen for a limited time, but bars and restaurants in the country are still closed.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

