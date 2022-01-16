Protests Against COVID Measures Hit Amsterdam

Sputnik comes live from Amsterdam, where people are staging a mass demonstration against what they consider to be draconian COVID restrictions imposed by the Dutch government. The country declared a national lockdown on 19 December. The rules were relaxed on 14 January, as non-essential shops and certain businesses were allowed to reopen for a limited time, but bars and restaurants in the country are still closed.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
New round of protests against COVID-19 lockdown measures and vaccinations in Amsterdam
Almost a year ago, a demonstration against anti-pandemic rules in the city resulted in the so-called "coffee battle", when at least 140 people were arrested by the police after the protests escalated to violent clashes.
