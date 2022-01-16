https://sputniknews.com/20220116/freighter-breakdown-blocks-turkeys-bosphorus-strait-1092304383.html
Freighter Breakdown Blocks Turkey's Bosphorus Strait
Freighter Breakdown Blocks Turkey's Bosphorus Strait
16.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-16T20:28+0000
2022-01-16T20:28+0000
2022-01-16T20:28+0000
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
turkey
2022
News
en_ENhttps://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
turkey
Freighter Breakdown Blocks Turkey's Bosphorus Strait
© SputnikUrgent
© Sputnik
Being updated