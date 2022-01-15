https://sputniknews.com/20220115/videos-mysterious-ghost-ship-discovered-in-gulf-of-thailand-1092279982.html

Videos: Mysterious Ghost Ship Discovered in Gulf of Thailand

A Chinese tanker abandoned by its crew was discovered near the coasts of Thailand, the Bangkok Post reported. The ghost ship named "Jin Shui Yuan 2" was initially spotted on 6 January, drifting near an oil platform belonging to Chevron Thailand, not far from the town of Koh Samui.The Royal Thai Navy's 2nd Naval Area Command based in Songkhla found the ship later. According to the report, the engine rooms were full of water, and there were no people or documents on board. The ship was old and damaged, and its equipment was malfunctioning, so the report suggested the crew just decided to leave it.After pumping the water from the cargo ship, the Thai military attempted to tow it to Nakhon Si Thammarat, but the vessel sank because of a storm, just 28 nautical miles from its destination. Local fishermen have been told of the incident and advised to avoid sailing in the vicinity of the sunken tanker.

