Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Demonstrators Hit London's Streets to Protest Against Nationality and Borders Bill
https://sputniknews.com/20220115/videos-mysterious-ghost-ship-discovered-in-gulf-of-thailand-1092279982.html
Videos: Mysterious Ghost Ship Discovered in Gulf of Thailand
Videos: Mysterious Ghost Ship Discovered in Gulf of Thailand
The eerie vessel was discovered to have no cargo and no papers, so it was impossible to learn who the crew - who have mysteriously evanesced - might have been... 15.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-15T15:21+0000
2022-01-15T15:21+0000
thailand
asia & pacific
ship
royal thai navy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0f/1092280077_71:0:1299:691_1920x0_80_0_0_21ca01ddba50a93cb791ff3480a747f3.png
A Chinese tanker abandoned by its crew was discovered near the coasts of Thailand, the Bangkok Post reported. The ghost ship named "Jin Shui Yuan 2" was initially spotted on 6 January, drifting near an oil platform belonging to Chevron Thailand, not far from the town of Koh Samui.The Royal Thai Navy's 2nd Naval Area Command based in Songkhla found the ship later. According to the report, the engine rooms were full of water, and there were no people or documents on board. The ship was old and damaged, and its equipment was malfunctioning, so the report suggested the crew just decided to leave it.After pumping the water from the cargo ship, the Thai military attempted to tow it to Nakhon Si Thammarat, but the vessel sank because of a storm, just 28 nautical miles from its destination. Local fishermen have been told of the incident and advised to avoid sailing in the vicinity of the sunken tanker.
thailand
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
Evgeny Mikhaylov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0f/1092280077_224:0:1145:691_1920x0_80_0_0_1ab183519a49dfdb97995588d70e27fb.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
thailand, asia & pacific, ship, royal thai navy

Videos: Mysterious Ghost Ship Discovered in Gulf of Thailand

15:21 GMT 15.01.2022
© Photo : Royal Thai NavyThe Royal Thai Navy discovers Mysterious ghost Ship abandoned by its crew in Gulf of Thailand
The Royal Thai Navy discovers Mysterious ghost Ship abandoned by its crew in Gulf of Thailand - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.01.2022
© Photo : Royal Thai Navy
Subscribe
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
All materialsWrite to the author
The eerie vessel was discovered to have no cargo and no papers, so it was impossible to learn who the crew - who have mysteriously evanesced - might have been and what reason they had for abandoning ship.
A Chinese tanker abandoned by its crew was discovered near the coasts of Thailand, the Bangkok Post reported. The ghost ship named "Jin Shui Yuan 2" was initially spotted on 6 January, drifting near an oil platform belonging to Chevron Thailand, not far from the town of Koh Samui.
The Royal Thai Navy's 2nd Naval Area Command based in Songkhla found the ship later. According to the report, the engine rooms were full of water, and there were no people or documents on board. The ship was old and damaged, and its equipment was malfunctioning, so the report suggested the crew just decided to leave it.
After pumping the water from the cargo ship, the Thai military attempted to tow it to Nakhon Si Thammarat, but the vessel sank because of a storm, just 28 nautical miles from its destination. Local fishermen have been told of the incident and advised to avoid sailing in the vicinity of the sunken tanker.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:26 GMTTory Rank-and-File Join MPs Calling for Johnson to Quit Over ‘Partygate’ Affair
15:21 GMTVideos: Mysterious Ghost Ship Discovered in Gulf of Thailand
14:55 GMTTsunami Warning Issued for US West Coast, Alaska, Hawaii After Undersea Volcanic Eruption Near Tonga
13:55 GMTThe End is Nigh? Sixth Mass Extinction on Earth Underway, Study Warns
13:53 GMTDemonstrators Hit London's Streets to Protest Against Nationality and Borders Bill
13:44 GMT#PartyGate: No 10's 'Wine-Time Fridays' Prompt Memeflood Online
13:30 GMTMessi Magic at PSG: 8 New Sponsors, 15M Social Media Followers & Massive Jump in Shirt Sales
12:31 GMTCoins Discovered Near the Thames Could Rewrite London's History, Archaeologist Says
12:22 GMTUS May Launch UN Showdown With Russia If 'Ukrainian Crisis Escalates'
12:16 GMTMoscow Court Arrests Two More Members of REvil Hacker Group
12:05 GMTEx-Obama Staffer Harry Wilson Reportedly Mulls New York Governor Run as Republican
11:44 GMTProtests Against COVID Restrictions Hit Hamburg Despite Ban
11:42 GMTPeople Can't Distinguish Deepfake From Real Videos Even If Warned in Advance, Study Says
11:37 GMTTrump to Hold 'Save America' Rally in Arizona
11:21 GMTImran Khan's Party Accused of Neglecting Pakistani Region Bordering Afghanistan
11:16 GMTMoon's Crust May Have Formed From 'Slushy Magma Ocean', Scientists Suggest
11:15 GMTDemonstrators Take to the Streets in Vienna Against COVID-19 Restrictions
11:07 GMTUS Prepared 18 Response Scenarios in Case of 'Russian Invasion' of Ukraine, Victoria Nuland Says
10:40 GMTIran Tests First Solid-Fuel Space Rocket for Cheaper Satellite Delivery, IRGC General Says
10:09 GMTCardi B Reveals She Felt Suicidal Due to YouTuber Tasha K's Comments About Her