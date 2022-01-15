Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220115/queen-had-no-choice-but-to-make-right-decision-to-force-prince-andrew-out-of-royal-family-report-1092273757.html
Queen Had No Choice But to Make 'Right Decision' to Force Prince Andrew Out of Royal Family: Report
Queen Had No Choice But to Make 'Right Decision' to Force Prince Andrew Out of Royal Family: Report
Prince Andrew is in hot water over accusations that he sexually abused Virginia Roberts Giuffre, one of the alleged victims of the late convicted paedophile... 15.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-15T08:05+0000
2022-01-15T08:05+0000
lawsuit
prince andrew
jeffrey epstein
accusations
sex abuse
virginia roberts giuffre
uk
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0d/1083137355_0:160:3075:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_842bca0f7f0dd7d3ec5becdb87550407.jpg
UK Queen Elizabeth II was "saddened" about having to force Prince Andrew out of the Royal Family but she knew that she had no choice but to make this "difficult" yet "right decision", the Daily Mail has quoted unnamed sources as saying.The sources referred to "the hesitation up until now at Buckingham Palace" due to "their determination not to be seen to pass judgment [on the sex abuse allegations against Prince Andrew]".The claims followed Buckingham Palace revealing in a statement on Thursday that Prince Andrew had been stripped of his military titles and royal patronages and that they had been returned to Queen.The decision came amid reports the Duke of York would no longer use the title "His Royal Highness", and his roles will be distributed among other members of Britain's Royal Family.Earlier this week, US District Judge Lewis Kaplan rejected a bid by Prince Andrew to dismiss Giuffre's civil lawsuit, which accuses him of raping her when she was 17. The ruling means that the royal, who vehemently rejects the accusations, will face a civil trial in the US.Giuffre, one of the alleged victims of the late convicted sex trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein, welcomed Kaplan's move and pledged that she will help to hold the "rich and powerful" to account for their transgressions.Epstein was found dead in his prison cell in New York City in August 2019 after being charged with multiple child sex offences, with officials declaring that he had committed suicide by hanging.
https://sputniknews.com/20220108/virginia-giuffre-thought-it-was-cool-to-sleep-with-prince-andrew-epstein-sex-slave-claims-1092109091.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0d/1083137355_172:0:2903:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6b9804de2338f5a29dae152fc0e98b24.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
lawsuit, prince andrew, jeffrey epstein, accusations, sex abuse, virginia roberts giuffre, uk

Queen Had No Choice But to Make 'Right Decision' to Force Prince Andrew Out of Royal Family: Report

08:05 GMT 15.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / CHRIS JACKSONBritain's Queen Elizabeth II watches a military ceremony to mark her official birthday at Windsor Castle on June 12, 2021 in Windsor.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II watches a military ceremony to mark her official birthday at Windsor Castle on June 12, 2021 in Windsor. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.01.2022
© AFP 2021 / CHRIS JACKSON
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
Prince Andrew is in hot water over accusations that he sexually abused Virginia Roberts Giuffre, one of the alleged victims of the late convicted paedophile, Jeffrey Epstein, when she was 17.
UK Queen Elizabeth II was "saddened" about having to force Prince Andrew out of the Royal Family but she knew that she had no choice but to make this "difficult" yet "right decision", the Daily Mail has quoted unnamed sources as saying.
The sources referred to "the hesitation up until now at Buckingham Palace" due to "their determination not to be seen to pass judgment [on the sex abuse allegations against Prince Andrew]".
© AFP 2021 / JOHN THYSBritain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Bruges on September 7, 2019 in Bruges
Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Bruges on September 7, 2019 in Bruges - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.01.2022
Britain's Prince Andrew, Duke of York, attends a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Bruges on September 7, 2019 in Bruges
© AFP 2021 / JOHN THYS

"[…] But what has happened this week is that he [the Duke of York] is now in a world in which his name will never be cleared – whether he wins or loses. Having a member of the Royal Family using their title as they go to court to defend themselves against those kind of allegations is obviously unacceptable. This week's judgment meant that Andrew simply ran out of road", the insiders argued.

The claims followed Buckingham Palace revealing in a statement on Thursday that Prince Andrew had been stripped of his military titles and royal patronages and that they had been returned to Queen.

The statement also said that the Duke of York will "continue not to undertake any public duties", noting that he is "defending this case as a private citizen", in a thinly disguised reference to a civil lawsuit against Prince Andrew brought by Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

The decision came amid reports the Duke of York would no longer use the title "His Royal Highness", and his roles will be distributed among other members of Britain's Royal Family.
Earlier this week, US District Judge Lewis Kaplan rejected a bid by Prince Andrew to dismiss Giuffre's civil lawsuit, which accuses him of raping her when she was 17. The ruling means that the royal, who vehemently rejects the accusations, will face a civil trial in the US.
FILE PHOTO: Lawyer David Boies arrives with his client Virginia Giuffre for hearing in the criminal case against Jeffrey Epstein, at Federal Court in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2022
Virginia Giuffre Thought It Was 'Cool' to Sleep With Prince Andrew, Epstein Sex Slave Claims
8 January, 07:03 GMT
Giuffre, one of the alleged victims of the late convicted sex trafficker, Jeffrey Epstein, welcomed Kaplan's move and pledged that she will help to hold the "rich and powerful" to account for their transgressions.

"I'm pleased with Judge Kaplan's ruling yesterday that allows my case against Prince Andrew to proceed. I'm glad I will have the chance to continue to expose the truth and I am deeply grateful to my extraordinary legal team. I do not walk this path alone, but alongside countless other survivors of sexual abuse and trafficking", she tweeted.

Epstein was found dead in his prison cell in New York City in August 2019 after being charged with multiple child sex offences, with officials declaring that he had committed suicide by hanging.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:34 GMTFirst Six Planes With Russia's Peacekeepers From CSTO Forces Arrive From Kazakhstan
08:26 GMTSocialite, Sex Trafficker, Blogger? Did Ghislaine Maxwell Run One of Reddit's Most Popular Pages?
08:24 GMTUS and NATO Ready to Continue Dialogue With Russia After NATO-Russia Council, Blinken Says
08:16 GMTDramatic Twist: Embassy Claims Djokovic Has Diplomatic Passport, Star's Father Likens Him to a Wolf
08:05 GMTQueen Had No Choice But to Make 'Right Decision' to Force Prince Andrew Out of Royal Family: Report
07:22 GMTNew Zealand Issues Tsunami Advisory Following Powerful Volcano Eruption in Tonga
07:11 GMTRussian Embassy Views White House Remarks About Ukraine as Pressure
06:36 GMTThree People Injured in Knife Attack During Entrance Exams in Tokyo, Reports Say
06:36 GMTChinese Scientists Build 'Artificial Moon' to Conduct Experiments in Low Gravity
06:11 GMT'New Level of LOW': Britney Spears Obliterates Her Sister Jamie Lynn for Knife Incident Claims
06:08 GMTDefence Chief Bipin Rawat's Chopper Crashed Due to Pilot Error, Indian Air Force Says
06:04 GMT'Operation Save Big Dog': BoJo May Fire Some No 10 Officials to Avoid Quitting Over 'Partygate' Row
04:24 GMTNevermind Take Two
03:59 GMTSay It Ain't So, Joe Biden: Did the US President Quote Joseph Stalin?
03:49 GMTAlec Baldwin Turns Over Cell Phone to Authorities Amid Probe Into Fatal Prop Gun Shooting
03:42 GMTVideo: Sirens Sound Inside Balad Air Base Amid Reports of Drone Strike
03:18 GMTUS 'Working Vibrantly' on Laser Weapons in Mideast Amid UAV Activity - CENTCOM Admiral
02:56 GMTVideos: Massive Fire Ravages New Jersey Chemical Plant
02:43 GMTBiden Reportedly Mulling Executive Action on Police Reform
02:13 GMTLagging Production and Surging Demand Suggest High Global Oil Prices Will Stay for 2022