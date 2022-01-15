New Zealand Issues Tsunami Warning Following Powerful Volcano Eruption in Tonga

New Zealand's National Emergency Management Agency issued a national advisory of tsunami activity on Saturday, after the eruptions of an undersea volcano hit the region.Earlier, multiple videos, purportedly taken by witnesses in Tonga, depicted huge waves hitting the island nation, coming ashore and washing through people's homes.
A tsunami alarm was previously declared for all of Tonga after a series of powerful eruptions from the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai underwater volcano.
We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east coast of the North Island and the Chatham Islands to experience strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore.