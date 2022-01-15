https://sputniknews.com/20220115/new-zealand-issues-tsunami-warning-following-powerful-volcano-eruption-in-tonga-1092273466.html

New Zealand Issues Tsunami Warning Following Powerful Volcano Eruption in Tonga

A tsunami alarm was previously declared for all of Tonga after a series of powerful eruptions from the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai underwater volcano. 15.01.2022, Sputnik International

New Zealand's National Emergency Management Agency issued a national advisory of tsunami activity on Saturday, after the eruptions of an undersea volcano hit the region.Earlier, multiple videos, purportedly taken by witnesses in Tonga, depicted huge waves hitting the island nation, coming ashore and washing through people's homes.

