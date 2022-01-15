Registration was successful!
International
New Zealand Issues Tsunami Warning Following Powerful Volcano Eruption in Tonga
New Zealand Issues Tsunami Warning Following Powerful Volcano Eruption in Tonga
New Zealand Issues Tsunami Warning Following Powerful Volcano Eruption in Tonga
A tsunami alarm was previously declared for all of Tonga after a series of powerful eruptions from the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai underwater volcano.
New Zealand's National Emergency Management Agency issued a national advisory of tsunami activity on Saturday, after the eruptions of an undersea volcano hit the region.Earlier, multiple videos, purportedly taken by witnesses in Tonga, depicted huge waves hitting the island nation, coming ashore and washing through people's homes.
new zealand, asia & pacific, volcano, volcano eruption, tsunami

New Zealand Issues Tsunami Warning Following Powerful Volcano Eruption in Tonga

07:22 GMT 15.01.2022 (Updated: 07:41 GMT 15.01.2022)
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
A tsunami alarm was previously declared for all of Tonga after a series of powerful eruptions from the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai underwater volcano.
New Zealand's National Emergency Management Agency issued a national advisory of tsunami activity on Saturday, after the eruptions of an undersea volcano hit the region.
Earlier, multiple videos, purportedly taken by witnesses in Tonga, depicted huge waves hitting the island nation, coming ashore and washing through people's homes.
