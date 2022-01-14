Sputnik comes live from Brest, France, where the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell and France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian are holding a joint press conference after EU ministers conducted an informal event known as the "Gymnich meeting".The first such event occurred at Schloss Gymnich in Erftstadt, North Rhine-Westphalia, in 1974. Its organisation is in accordance with the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, which belongs to Germany this year.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Top EU Diplomat Borrell and French FM Le Drian Hold Press Conference After Ministerial Meeting
Top EU Diplomat Borrell and French FM Le Drian Hold Press Conference After Ministerial Meeting
The ministers gathered in the French city of Brest to discuss tensions in the region, as well as the recent Russia-US, and Russia-NATO talks.
Sputnik comes live from Brest, France, where the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell and France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian are holding a joint press conference after EU ministers conducted an informal event known as the "Gymnich meeting".
The first such event occurred at Schloss Gymnich in Erftstadt, North Rhine-Westphalia, in 1974. Its organisation is in accordance with the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, which belongs to Germany this year.