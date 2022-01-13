Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220113/man-learns-about-cockroach-living-in-his-head-after-complaining-of-water-in-ear---photo--1092225789.html
Man Learns About Cockroach Living in His Head After Complaining of Water in Ear - Photo
Man Learns About Cockroach Living in His Head After Complaining of Water in Ear - Photo
The doctor who treated Zane Wedding said she had read articles about insects getting into humans' ears, but had never dealt with such a case in her career. Wedding admits he is still in disbelief about what happened to him.
2022-01-13T06:44+0000
2022-01-13T06:44+0000
new zealand
society
insects
cockroach
ear
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107352/29/1073522916_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_cbbfa9b5e1acbcd40d3cf8005b3d7f63.jpg
A man from New Zealand went to a doctor seeking help for what he thought was water in the ear only to learn that a big cockroach has been living inside his head for several days free of charge (the nerve of these insects), local media has reported. On 7 January, the Auckland resident went to a local swimming pool and dozed off on a couch upon returning home. He then woke up with a strange feeling as if something was squirming inside his ear, something Zane thought was water. The weird feeling was still there when he woke up the next morning, so Wedding decided to go to a doctor.The specialist said he "couldn't see anything" and prescribed Zane antibiotics as well as told him to dry his ear with a hairdryer. The latter advice made things much worse – Wedding became deaf in one ear and couldn't sleep.He then went on to see another doctor at an ear clinic. The specialist's "Oh my God" made Zane jump. Wedding says the doctor kept repeating those words, which led him to think that he had a tumour. The doctor's next remark was both relieving and horrifying – there was no tumor in Zane's ear, but there was a dead insect.A few minutes later the specialist managed to pull half of the insect out and the other half was dislodged with the help of a suction machine. "I felt [my eardrum] pop as it came away", he said.Wedding decided to give the insect to the doctor as a memento after she revealed she had never had such a case in her entire career. Speaking to local media, the man said he decided to come out with his story in order to encourage people to seek a second opinion.
This is not uncommon!
0
Diabetes breakthrough I have been diagnosed with diabetes for 4 years and I have been on insulin for a very long time which is not a total cure for diabetes. I came across a patients testimony who was cured from virginal infection with doctor Ahmed herbal medicine on a health blogger page when surfing the internet one faithful day including the doctor email address. I contacted the herbal specialist and after much discussion he sent the herbal medicine to me through delivery company which I received 3 days later and with the herbal specialist prescription I drank the herbal medicine for 21 days without insulin and today thanks to Almighty God I am cured from diabetes. Contact doctor Ahmed and get cured through his mail: drahmedusman5104@gmail.com or WhatsApp text on +1(214) 302-7366   He has cure for, Herpes virus, Hepatitis, Heart disease Hypertension, Strokes and liver diseases. heart diseases and liver diseases
0
2
new zealand
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Max Gorbachev
Max Gorbachev
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107352/29/1073522916_142:0:1849:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_50513e967d192431554218cd4f3b74ba.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
new zealand, society, insects, cockroach, ear

Man Learns About Cockroach Living in His Head After Complaining of Water in Ear - Photo

06:44 GMT 13.01.2022
CC0 / / Cockroach
Cockroach - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.01.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Max Gorbachev
All materialsWrite to the author
The doctor who treated Zane Wedding said she had read articles about insects getting into humans' ears, but had never dealt with such a case in her career. Wedding admits he is still in disbelief about what happened to him.
A man from New Zealand went to a doctor seeking help for what he thought was water in the ear only to learn that a big cockroach has been living inside his head for several days free of charge (the nerve of these insects), local media has reported.

On 7 January, the Auckland resident went to a local swimming pool and dozed off on a couch upon returning home. He then woke up with a strange feeling as if something was squirming inside his ear, something Zane thought was water. The weird feeling was still there when he woke up the next morning, so Wedding decided to go to a doctor.
The specialist said he "couldn't see anything" and prescribed Zane antibiotics as well as told him to dry his ear with a hairdryer. The latter advice made things much worse – Wedding became deaf in one ear and couldn't sleep.

"I've been cooking [the cockroach with the hairdryer] since Saturday".

He then went on to see another doctor at an ear clinic. The specialist's "Oh my God" made Zane jump. Wedding says the doctor kept repeating those words, which led him to think that he had a tumour. The doctor's next remark was both relieving and horrifying – there was no tumor in Zane's ear, but there was a dead insect.
A few minutes later the specialist managed to pull half of the insect out and the other half was dislodged with the help of a suction machine. "I felt [my eardrum] pop as it came away", he said.

Wedding decided to give the insect to the doctor as a memento after she revealed she had never had such a case in her entire career. Speaking to local media, the man said he decided to come out with his story in order to encourage people to seek a second opinion.
300200
Discuss
Popular comments
This is not uncommon!
NNevi'im
13 January, 10:32 GMT
000000
Diabetes breakthrough I have been diagnosed with diabetes for 4 years and I have been on insulin for a very long time which is not a total cure for diabetes. I came across a patients testimony who was cured from virginal infection with doctor Ahmed herbal medicine on a health blogger page when surfing the internet one faithful day including the doctor email address. I contacted the herbal specialist and after much discussion he sent the herbal medicine to me through delivery company which I received 3 days later and with the herbal specialist prescription I drank the herbal medicine for 21 days without insulin and today thanks to Almighty God I am cured from diabetes. Contact doctor Ahmed and get cured through his mail: drahmedusman5104@gmail.com or WhatsApp text on +1(214) 302-7366   He has cure for, Herpes virus, Hepatitis, Heart disease Hypertension, Strokes and liver diseases. heart diseases and liver diseases
mwmignon wright
13 January, 10:48 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:32 GMTMan With Hammer Attacks Shakespearean Statue at BBC HQ in London
07:28 GMTInternet Services Snapped in India's Itanagar After Youth Association Calls for Shutdown
07:12 GMTIsrael Faces High Fertility Issues as Already Dense Population Projected to Double by 2050
06:44 GMTMan Learns About Cockroach Living in His Head After Complaining of Water in Ear - Photo
06:20 GMTSweden to Take 'Exceptional' Measures as Electricity Prices Soar Almost 300%
06:19 GMTUS Consumer Prices Show Biggest Spike in 40 Years With 7 Percent Increase
06:13 GMTTop Tories Call on BoJo to Resign After Wednesday 'Partygate' Apology
05:51 GMTDenmark Announces Fourth Vaccine Shot to Vulnerable Groups Amid Omicron Wave
05:37 GMTMinisters From UK and India to Hold Free Trade Area Talks on Thursday
04:31 GMTDjokovic Drawn to Play vs Kecmanovic in Australian Open's First Round Despite Visa Controversy
04:05 GMTUS Says China Violated Bilateral Transportation Pact in Canceling Flights Over COVID-19 Concerns
04:01 GMTNumber of People Detained in Kazakh City of Shymkent Amid Unrest Tops 3,500 - Reports
03:56 GMTTrump Abruptly Ends Contentious NPR Interview When Challenged Over Election Fraud
03:16 GMTTrump Lashes Out at 'Gutless' Ron DeSantis, Others for Refusing to Disclose COVID Booster Status
01:51 GMTChina Building Materials Academy & Saudi Aramco Partner to Develop Non-Metals Construction Material
01:33 GMTTourism And Shipping Industry Threaten Antarctica’s Ecosystem as Invasive Species Are Introduced
01:05 GMTTPLF Shell, Seize Several Towns Outside Tigray Border as Ethiopian Gov Pushes Peace Talks
00:58 GMTEx-Girlfriend of US Rep. Matt Gaetz Testifies Before Federal Grand Jury in Sex Trafficking Probe
00:52 GMTExplosive Death of Giant Star Witnessed for First Time by Astronomers in Hawaii
YesterdayOldest Fossils of a Modern Human Just Got 40,000 Years Older, Study Finds