Eric Adams Blames Victims for Bronx Apartment Fire

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Don Debar host of the Weekday World show on Radio Justice LA to discuss Joe Biden’s push for voting rights in Georgia, how this fits into the records of Chuck Schumer and Joe Biden on voting rights, the cynical lip service of Biden’s calls for changes to the filibuster as it continues to be used to block reforms that would benefit working and poor people, and fundamental flaws with the voting rights bills in Congress.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire to discuss the imposition of sanctions by the Economic Community of West African States on Mali in response to issues regarding security and elections, the role of France, Mali’s former colonial power, in the imposition of these sanctions and in Mali, what interest other powers such as the US have in Mali and in West Africa, and the use of insecurity in West Africa to justify US and French involvement in the region.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Jia Hong from Nodutdol for Korean Community Development to discuss demonstrations in Seoul over worsening inequality in South Korea, the history and contemporary manifestations of the united front between peasants and urban poor, how US imperialism has destroyed the land and livelihoods of Korean peasants and created the conditions for mass inequality, and the pressure that these demonstrations put on the political system as South Korea faces a presidential election.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Rachel Hu, co-host of the podcast It’s Not You, It’s Capitalism to discuss New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ placing blame for the deadly apartment fire in the Bronx on victims not closing a door instead of the longstanding issues with heat and safety in the building, the normalization of the COVID-19 pandemic by the Biden administration to grease the wheels of capitalist production and its comparison to China’s response to the pandemic, and the racist domestic manifestations of the new cold war drive against China.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

