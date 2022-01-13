https://sputniknews.com/20220113/dojs-new-domestic-terrorism-unit-nato-and-russia-biden-in-atlanta-1092221514.html

DOJ’s New Domestic Terrorism Unit; NATO and Russia; Biden in Atlanta

13.01.2022

DOJ’s New Domestic Terrorism Unit; NATO and Russia; Biden in Atlanta; Colleges Collude Over Student Aid and Surging Inflation Michelle and John open with a discussion about who is taking a big part of the blame for surging inflation - spoiler alert: its lower income folks receiving unemployment and stimulus checks. Meanwhile, the Fed plows trillions of dollars into bond buying programs.

Coleen Rowley, former senior FBI agent and renowned whistleblower, joins the Misfits to talk about the Department of Justice’s new Domestic Terrorism Unit - a reaction to the breach of the Capitol. Coleen gives context by citing several examples of domestic terrorist incidents with higher fatalities than January 6, 2020, which did not result in creating a new FBI unit.The Biden administration announced that private insurers will have to cover the cost of at-home COVID-19 tests. Bill Honigman is a retired emergency physician and California State Coordinator and Healthcare Issue Team Coordinator for Progressive Democrats of America (PDA). He breaks down the challenges to receiving the actual reimbursement. Why is every solution for Americans to spend more of their limited free time filling out forms to try to keep from being gouged by private companies?Later on, John and Michelle catch up with David Swanson, executive director of World Beyond War, to talk about the latest developments with NATO and conflict zones around the world. David explains it's possible the West cares more about Ukraine joining the EU more than concerns over joining NATO. John points out that the direct link between EU membership and increased well-being for the population is questionable. Hungary joined the EU, and that isn’t what happened.David Shultz, professor of political science and legal studies at Hamline University, explains a lawsuit filed in an Illinois federal court that universities engaged in price-fixing and unfairly limited aid by using a shared methodology to calculate applicants’ financial needs. David explains the civil suit against the universities alleges colluding benefits the university as a business. The collusion means students are unable to strike more competitive deals with colleges before deciding where to attend.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

