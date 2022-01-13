https://sputniknews.com/20220113/covid-dk-us-man-laments-penis-shrank-after-he-battled-coronavirus-1092241652.html

'COVID D**k': US Man Laments Penis Shrank After He Battled Coronavirus

'COVID D**k': US Man Laments Penis Shrank After He Battled Coronavirus

According to careful study conducted by researchers at University College London, almost five percent of males who had coronavirus suffered a "decrease in size... 13.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-13T21:30+0000

2022-01-13T21:30+0000

2022-01-13T21:31+0000

society

tech

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106153/97/1061539711_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_0b6e43b98a77c2a133d2651f9e66bb0b.jpg

An American man who wished to remain anonymous claims that as a result of getting the coronavirus his penis shrank by one and a half inches (some four centimetres), damaging what he descries as his "self-confidence in bed."The man shared his story on the podcast "How to Do It", suggesting that, before he became ill with COVID, he was "above average".The man's fears are not an outlier, apparently, as urologists say that the "COVID d**k" phenomenon is real, as a penis can become smaller due to damage to blood vessels.According to a study of coronavirus symptoms and its lasting effects conducted by University College London, some five percent of males suffered a "decrease in size of testicles/penis", while around fifteen percent experienced a loss of erection. Some pharma experts, however, believe that the decrease in size can be treated with the same drugs used to treat unwanted limpness, including Viagra.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Daria Bedenko

society, tech