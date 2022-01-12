https://sputniknews.com/20220112/freedom-dozens-of-ostriches-spotted-running-through-streets-in-china-after-escaping-from-farm-1092210385.html

Freedom! Dozens of Ostriches Spotted Running Through Streets in China After Escaping From Farm

More than 80 birds managed to enjoy a taste of freedom before being caught by police. 12.01.2022, Sputnik International

Imagine a flock of ostriches running towards you in the street... such a situation became reality in China's Chongzuo and was caught on camera. A video doing the rounds on social media shows dozens of ostriches running through empty streets. According to state broadcaster CCTV, the ostriches escaped from a local farm after the gate to their pen was left unlocked. Police reportedly caught all the birds within a few hours and said that nobody was injured during the incident.

