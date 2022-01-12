Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20220112/freedom-dozens-of-ostriches-spotted-running-through-streets-in-china-after-escaping-from-farm-1092210385.html
Freedom! Dozens of Ostriches Spotted Running Through Streets in China After Escaping From Farm
Freedom! Dozens of Ostriches Spotted Running Through Streets in China After Escaping From Farm
More than 80 birds managed to enjoy a taste of freedom before being caught by police.
Imagine a flock of ostriches running towards you in the street... such a situation became reality in China's Chongzuo and was caught on camera. A video doing the rounds on social media shows dozens of ostriches running through empty streets. According to state broadcaster CCTV, the ostriches escaped from a local farm after the gate to their pen was left unlocked. Police reportedly caught all the birds within a few hours and said that nobody was injured during the incident.
2022
17:24 GMT 12.01.2022
Sofia Chegodaeva
More than 80 birds managed to enjoy a taste of freedom before being caught by police.
Imagine a flock of ostriches running towards you in the street... such a situation became reality in China's Chongzuo and was caught on camera.
A video doing the rounds on social media shows dozens of ostriches running through empty streets.
According to state broadcaster CCTV, the ostriches escaped from a local farm after the gate to their pen was left unlocked.
Police reportedly caught all the birds within a few hours and said that nobody was injured during the incident.
Cute
