Ex-White House Spokeswoman McEnany Met With US House Panel Probing January 6 Riot -Reports

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday met virtually with the US House Select Committee probing the events on January 6, 2021, CNN reported citing two sources familiar with the matter.

McEnany was subpoenaed in November to provide testimony before the Select Committee as a person who worked with the former US President Donald Trump’s White House and was a spokesperson for Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign, the report said on Wednesday.To date, the Select Committee has subpoenaed more than 40 individuals who were allegedly involved in the events at the US Capitol on January 6, including Trump’s close allies and advisers.On that day, a group of Trump supporters entered the US Capitol in a bid to protest the certifying of the 2020 presidential election results from several US states that Trump claimed were fraudulent and voter fraud that robbed him of election victory. The authorities shot one protester dead during the incident and charged more than 700 people for participating in the event.

