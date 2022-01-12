Registration was successful!
Ex-White House Spokeswoman McEnany Met With US House Panel Probing January 6 Riot -Reports
Ex-White House Spokeswoman McEnany Met With US House Panel Probing January 6 Riot -Reports
Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday met virtually with the US House Select Committee probing the events on January 6, 2021, CNN reported citing two sources familiar with the matter.
McEnany was subpoenaed in November to provide testimony before the Select Committee as a person who worked with the former US President Donald Trump’s White House and was a spokesperson for Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign, the report said on Wednesday.To date, the Select Committee has subpoenaed more than 40 individuals who were allegedly involved in the events&nbsp; at the US Capitol on January 6, including Trump’s close allies and advisers.On that day, a group of Trump supporters entered the US Capitol in a bid to protest the certifying of the 2020 presidential election results from several US states that Trump claimed were fraudulent and voter fraud that robbed him of election victory. The authorities shot one protester dead during the incident and charged more than 700 people for participating in the event.
white house, kayleigh mcenany

Ex-White House Spokeswoman McEnany Met With US House Panel Probing January 6 Riot -Reports

22:41 GMT 12.01.2022
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany arrives to deliver a statement at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Washington
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany arrives to deliver a statement at the White House, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.01.2022
© AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday met virtually with the US House Select Committee probing the events on January 6, 2021, CNN reported citing two sources familiar with the matter.
McEnany was subpoenaed in November to provide testimony before the Select Committee as a person who worked with the former US President Donald Trump’s White House and was a spokesperson for Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign, the report said on Wednesday.
To date, the Select Committee has subpoenaed more than 40 individuals who were allegedly involved in the events  at the US Capitol on January 6, including Trump’s close allies and advisers.
Jan. 6 Panel Seeks Information, Voluntary Testimony From Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy
Jan. 6 Panel Seeks Information, Voluntary Testimony From Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy
20:59 GMT
6
On that day, a group of Trump supporters entered the US Capitol in a bid to protest the certifying of the 2020 presidential election results from several US states that Trump claimed were fraudulent and voter fraud that robbed him of election victory. The authorities shot one protester dead during the incident and charged more than 700 people for participating in the event.
