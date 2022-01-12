Registration was successful!
Jan. 6 Panel Seeks Information, Voluntary Testimony From Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy
Jan. 6 Panel Seeks Information, Voluntary Testimony From Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy
The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol is asking for the voluntary cooperation of House Minority Leader...
In a Wednesday memo addressed to McCarthy, Select Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) requested that the GOP Leader provide the 9-member panel with information on a range of topics, "including your conversations with President Trump before, during and after the violent January 6 attack."
Jan. 6 Panel Seeks Information, Voluntary Testimony From Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy

20:59 GMT 12.01.2022 (Updated: 21:08 GMT 12.01.2022)
The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol is asking for the voluntary cooperation of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), the highest-ranking Republican lawmaker to be tapped with such a request.
In a Wednesday memo addressed to McCarthy, Select Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) requested that the GOP Leader provide the 9-member panel with information on a range of topics, "including your conversations with President Trump before, during and after the violent January 6 attack."
