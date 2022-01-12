Jan. 6 Panel Seeks Information, Voluntary Testimony From Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy

In a Wednesday memo addressed to McCarthy, Select Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) requested that the GOP Leader provide the 9-member panel with information on a range of topics, "including your conversations with President Trump before, during and after the violent January 6 attack."
The House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol is asking for the voluntary cooperation of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), the highest-ranking Republican lawmaker to be tapped with such a request.
