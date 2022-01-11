Registration was successful!
What's Left For Biden's Agenda After Broken Promises and BBB Failure?
What’s Left For Biden’s Agenda After Broken Promises and BBB Failure?
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas talked about what went wrong with Biden’s agenda as he failed to get anything of significance passed, Jen... 11.01.2022, Sputnik International
joe biden
kazakhstan
oil
build back better
radio
fault lines
What’s Left For Biden’s Agenda After Broken Promises and BBB Failure?
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas talked about what went wrong with Biden’s agenda as he failed to get anything of significance passed, Jen Psaki going on the defense again after Kamala compared Jan. 6th to 9/11, and what the geopolitical consequences of Kazakhstani riots will be.
Guests:Joel Segal - Former Congressional Staffer | What’s Left For Biden’s Agenda After Broken Promises and BBB Failure?Faran Fronczak - Anchor for RT America | Trump Era Proved Mainstream Media as LiarsMichael Maloof - Former Security Policy Analyst | Geopolitical Consequences of Kazakhstan RiotsIn the first hour, Joel Segal joined the show to talk about Biden’s comments proclaiming a ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated’ as many jabbed people are catching and spreading COVID-19. We also talked about what went wrong with Biden’s agenda as both Build Back Better and filibuster rule changes both appear dead in the water.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Faran Fronczak for a general discussion on what’s really going on inside Kazakhstan, Jen Psaki attempting to defend Kamala’s shortsighted Jan. 6th comments, and the veil being pulled back on mainstream media misinformation after they took so many weak shots at Trump and refuse to do the same for Biden despite his floundering presidency.In the third hour, Michael Maloof joined the conversation for a deep dive into the chaos that broke out in Kazakhstan and the perfect storm that occurred for violent insurgents to co-opt initially peaceful protests over fuel pricing skyrocketing, and what the geopolitical consequences of this will look like.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
2022
What’s Left For Biden’s Agenda After Broken Promises and BBB Failure?

08:25 GMT 11.01.2022
What’s Left For Biden’s Agenda After Broken Promises and BBB Failure?
Jamarl Thomas
On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas talked about what went wrong with Biden's agenda as he failed to get anything of significance passed, Jen Psaki going on the defense again after Kamala compared Jan. 6th to 9/11, and what the geopolitical consequences of Kazakhstani riots will be.
Guests:
Joel Segal - Former Congressional Staffer | What's Left For Biden's Agenda After Broken Promises and BBB Failure?
Faran Fronczak - Anchor for RT America | Trump Era Proved Mainstream Media as Liars
Michael Maloof - Former Security Policy Analyst | Geopolitical Consequences of Kazakhstan Riots
In the first hour, Joel Segal joined the show to talk about Biden's comments proclaiming a 'pandemic of the unvaccinated' as many jabbed people are catching and spreading COVID-19. We also talked about what went wrong with Biden's agenda as both Build Back Better and filibuster rule changes both appear dead in the water.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Faran Fronczak for a general discussion on what's really going on inside Kazakhstan, Jen Psaki attempting to defend Kamala's shortsighted Jan. 6th comments, and the veil being pulled back on mainstream media misinformation after they took so many weak shots at Trump and refuse to do the same for Biden despite his floundering presidency.
In the third hour, Michael Maloof joined the conversation for a deep dive into the chaos that broke out in Kazakhstan and the perfect storm that occurred for violent insurgents to co-opt initially peaceful protests over fuel pricing skyrocketing, and what the geopolitical consequences of this will look like.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
