US and Russian Diplomats Meet Over Security Demands; CSTO Halts Kazakhstan Color Revolution

US and Russian Diplomats Meet Over Security Demands; CSTO Halts Kazakhstan Color Revolution

Russia takes a tough line on regional security as the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) steps in to quickly disperse terrorists and foreign actors... 11.01.2022, Sputnik International

Russia takes a tough line on regional security as the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) steps in to quickly disperse terrorists and foreign actors in Kazakhstan.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the US and Russian diplomatic meetings in Geneva. Though Russian leaders had previously indicated that they do not have high hopes for above-board negotiations from the Biden/Blinken team, there are "ever so slight" indications that the US/NATO bloc may be willing to move on some issues.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss Kazakhstan. There are significant indicators coming out of Western Asia that the recent violence and chaos were part of a Western-backed coup attempt. Prompt actions by the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) seem to have crushed the regime change plan, and a number of terrorists have been captured and killed.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, joins us to discuss Julian Assange. In what appears to be a move of state-sponsored censorship, Twitter has inexplicably suspended the account of the "unity4J' Twitter community. Also, Chris Hedges argues that "the sentencing of Assange will signal the end of all investigative inquiries into the inner workings of power."Dr. Emmit Riley, political scientist and assistant professor of Africana Studies at DePauw University, joins us to discuss domestic politics. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) is now signaling that he will not support the earlier commitments that he made for parts of the Build Back Better legislation, effectively killing any hope of reviving the bill.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. Iraq elected its speaker of parliament as its chaotic political situation continues. Also, there are rumors coming out of Libya that the US is working to undermine the nation's elections because the US State Department is unhappy with the candidate that is most likely to win.Medea Benjamin, co-founder of Code Pink, joins us to talk about her latest article. Medea has co-authored an article in which she exposes critical data about the number of bombs that the United States has dropped over the last 20 years. She goes on to argue that the failure of the US media to disclose this vital information has allowed the carnage to continue.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss the US-Russia talks. There is pressure on the Biden administration from a number of peace and political groups to reach a diplomatic agreement with Russian representatives to resolve the crisis in Eastern Europe.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestinian activist, joins us to discuss Iran. Iranian diplomats are putting a positive spin on JCPOA talks, arguing that a deal is easily achievable if the US simply agrees to re-enter the deal. Also, Israeli representatives now argue that they will not respect the outcome of the process and will not abide by any deal that the United States approves.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

