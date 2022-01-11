Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220111/ukraine-kazakhstan-and-omicron-oh-my-plus-teachers-vs-dems-1092167310.html
Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Omicron, Oh My! Plus, Teachers Vs Dems
Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Omicron, Oh My! Plus, Teachers Vs Dems
As Omicron tears across the US, mixed messages from the Biden administration leave the most vulnerable to face the most consequences. 11.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-11T08:21+0000
2022-01-11T08:21+0000
ukraine
iran
nypd
kazakhstan
political misfits
eric adams
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092167280_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_4332021f7811d51560f0680520060e94.png
Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Omicron, Oh My! Plus, Teachers Vs Dems
As Omicron tears across the US, mixed messages from the Biden administration leave the most vulnerable to face the most consequences.
Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte speak to international security analyst Mark Sleboda about the negotiations underway between Russia, Europe and the United States over Ukraine. What’s actually being discussed might be much more specific than the generalities the mainstream focuses on.Mustafa Santiago Ali, vice president of environmental justice, climate, and community revitalization at the National Wildlife Federation, joined to discuss the future of the Build Back Better agenda and what Congressional Democrats could be doing to rally support for their policy priorities ahead of the midterm elections.Journalist and author Dan Lazare helped break down the violence in Kazakhstan and the way Russia’s involvement has been spun. He also brought an update on nuclear negotiations with Iran and discussed the role of the NYPD in New York politics.In the Miss the Press segment, John and Michelle dissected the typical American myopia when it comes to the foreign affairs and relationships of other countries, and scoffed at American politicians accusing other countries of maintaining spheres of influence.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
ukraine
iran
kazakhstan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
John Kiriakou
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092167280_229:0:1162:700_1920x0_80_0_0_ceafbca273de0d7daffcc058de7a8c41.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, iran, nypd, kazakhstan, political misfits, eric adams, аудио, radio

Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Omicron, Oh My! Plus, Teachers Vs Dems

08:21 GMT 11.01.2022
Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Omicron, Oh My! Plus, Teachers Vs Dems
Subscribe
John Kiriakou - Sputnik International
John Kiriakou
All materials
Michelle Witte - Sputnik International
Michelle Witte
All materialsWrite to the author
As Omicron tears across the US, mixed messages from the Biden administration leave the most vulnerable to face the most consequences.
Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte speak to international security analyst Mark Sleboda about the negotiations underway between Russia, Europe and the United States over Ukraine. What’s actually being discussed might be much more specific than the generalities the mainstream focuses on.
Mustafa Santiago Ali, vice president of environmental justice, climate, and community revitalization at the National Wildlife Federation, joined to discuss the future of the Build Back Better agenda and what Congressional Democrats could be doing to rally support for their policy priorities ahead of the midterm elections.
Journalist and author Dan Lazare helped break down the violence in Kazakhstan and the way Russia’s involvement has been spun. He also brought an update on nuclear negotiations with Iran and discussed the role of the NYPD in New York politics.
In the Miss the Press segment, John and Michelle dissected the typical American myopia when it comes to the foreign affairs and relationships of other countries, and scoffed at American politicians accusing other countries of maintaining spheres of influence.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:03 GMTIndia's Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar Hospitalised After Contracting COVID-19
08:43 GMTProsecutors May Drop Ghislaine Maxwell Perjury Charge if Her Sex Trafficking Case Retrial Bid Fails
08:00 GMTSouth Korean Air Force Fighter Crashes While Gaining Altitude - Air Force
07:50 GMTChina Ready to Provide Assistance to Kazakhstan Within Its Capabilities, Foreign Ministry Says
07:36 GMTLabour Seeks to Force Vote on Scrapping VAT on Energy Bills to Tackle Cost-of-Living Crisis
07:14 GMTMoscow Slams West Calling Russia 'Aggressor' in Situation With Kazakhstan as Nonsense
07:07 GMTJapan Strongly Condemns Suspected Missile Test by North Korea, Chief Cabinet Secretary Says
07:04 GMT'New Normal?' Sweden's New Restrictions Motivated by Spread of Ordinary Flu Met With Discontent
06:57 GMTIran and US are Close to a Deal, As Both Realise They Have No Other Option, Says Expert
06:26 GMTSwedish Defence Minister Claims Russia 'Threatens European Security' Amid Calls to Join NATO
05:55 GMTLive Updates: Nearly 10,000 People Detained in Kazakhstan Amid Unrest
05:34 GMTMission of CSTO Peacekeepers in Kazakhstan Completed, Withdrawal Will Begin in 2 Days, Tokayev Says
05:23 GMTMet Police ‘In Contact’ With Cabinet Office Over BoJo Aide’s Leaked ‘BYOB’ Lockdown Party Invite
04:05 GMTEU Parliament President David Sassoli Dies at 65 After Hospitalization Over Severe Pneumonia
04:03 GMTTrump Lawyers Claim Immunity, Ask Judge to Toss Civil Suits Seeking Damages for Jan. 6 Riot
03:56 GMTRussian Embassy in Response to US Call to Withdraw Troops: Russia to Continue Drills
03:35 GMTUS Surgeons Transplant Pig Heart Into Human Patient in First-Ever Operation
03:21 GMTGOP Leader Vows to Oust Reps. Schiff, Swalwell & Omar From Panels if Republicans Retake House
03:06 GMTPower Outage Prompts Connectivity Setbacks at London Metal Exchange
02:23 GMTUS Supports ECOWAS Sanctions Against Mali's Military Authorities - State Dept.