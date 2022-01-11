https://sputniknews.com/20220111/ukraine-kazakhstan-and-omicron-oh-my-plus-teachers-vs-dems-1092167310.html

Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Omicron, Oh My! Plus, Teachers Vs Dems

Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Omicron, Oh My! Plus, Teachers Vs Dems

As Omicron tears across the US, mixed messages from the Biden administration leave the most vulnerable to face the most consequences. 11.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-11T08:21+0000

2022-01-11T08:21+0000

2022-01-11T08:21+0000

ukraine

iran

nypd

kazakhstan

political misfits

eric adams

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092167280_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_4332021f7811d51560f0680520060e94.png

Ukraine, Kazakhstan and Omicron, Oh My! Plus, Teachers Vs Dems As Omicron tears across the US, mixed messages from the Biden administration leave the most vulnerable to face the most consequences.

Misfits John Kiriakou and Michelle Witte speak to international security analyst Mark Sleboda about the negotiations underway between Russia, Europe and the United States over Ukraine. What’s actually being discussed might be much more specific than the generalities the mainstream focuses on.Mustafa Santiago Ali, vice president of environmental justice, climate, and community revitalization at the National Wildlife Federation, joined to discuss the future of the Build Back Better agenda and what Congressional Democrats could be doing to rally support for their policy priorities ahead of the midterm elections.Journalist and author Dan Lazare helped break down the violence in Kazakhstan and the way Russia’s involvement has been spun. He also brought an update on nuclear negotiations with Iran and discussed the role of the NYPD in New York politics.In the Miss the Press segment, John and Michelle dissected the typical American myopia when it comes to the foreign affairs and relationships of other countries, and scoffed at American politicians accusing other countries of maintaining spheres of influence.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com

ukraine

iran

kazakhstan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

John Kiriakou https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg

ukraine, iran, nypd, kazakhstan, political misfits, eric adams, аудио, radio