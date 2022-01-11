Registration was successful!
South Korean Air Force Fighter Crashes While Gaining Altitude - Air Force
South Korean Air Force Fighter Crashes While Gaining Altitude - Air Force
US-manufactured South Korean F-5E fighter aircraft has crashed while gaining altitude after takeoff
The incident occurred on Tuesday at 01:44 p. m. local time (04:44 GMT).The South Korean Yonhap news agency reported that the fighter jet crashed into a mountain in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi province. The cause of the accident is yet to be determined.The Northrop F-5 is a family of supersonic light fighter aircraft designed in the late 1950s by the US aerospace and defence Northrop Grumman Corporation.
South Korean Air Force Fighter Crashes While Gaining Altitude - Air Force

08:00 GMT 11.01.2022
© Photo : YouTube/ Military Aviation Videos South Korean F-5E
South Korean F-5E
© Photo : YouTube/ Military Aviation Videos
SEOUL (Sputnik) - US-manufactured South Korean F-5E fighter aircraft has crashed while gaining altitude after takeoff from the air base in Suwon, South Korean Air Force said on Tuesday.
The incident occurred on Tuesday at 01:44 p. m. local time (04:44 GMT).
"Now it is being determined whether the pilot has ejected," the military said.
The South Korean Yonhap news agency reported that the fighter jet crashed into a mountain in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi province. The cause of the accident is yet to be determined.
The Northrop F-5 is a family of supersonic light fighter aircraft designed in the late 1950s by the US aerospace and defence Northrop Grumman Corporation.
