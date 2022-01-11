https://sputniknews.com/20220111/south-korean-air-force-fighter-crashes-while-gaining-altitude---air-force-1092173610.html

South Korean Air Force Fighter Crashes While Gaining Altitude - Air Force

South Korean Air Force Fighter Crashes While Gaining Altitude - Air Force

US-manufactured South Korean F-5E fighter aircraft has crashed while gaining altitude after takeoff

2022-01-11T08:00+0000

2022-01-11T08:00+0000

2022-01-11T08:00+0000

south korea

asia & pacific

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092173476_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_695ff5d87c8723e74910fa18fd81cc99.jpg

The incident occurred on Tuesday at 01:44 p. m. local time (04:44 GMT).The South Korean Yonhap news agency reported that the fighter jet crashed into a mountain in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi province. The cause of the accident is yet to be determined.The Northrop F-5 is a family of supersonic light fighter aircraft designed in the late 1950s by the US aerospace and defence Northrop Grumman Corporation.

south korea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

south korea, asia & pacific