Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to Send again
https://sputniknews.com/20220111/south-korean-air-force-fighter-crashes-while-gaining-altitude---air-force-1092173610.html
South Korean Air Force Fighter Crashes While Gaining Altitude - Air Force
South Korean Air Force Fighter Crashes While Gaining Altitude - Air Force
US-manufactured South Korean F-5E fighter aircraft has crashed while gaining altitude after takeoff
2022-01-11T08:00+0000
2022-01-11T08:00+0000
2022-01-11T08:00+0000
south korea
asia & pacific
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092173476_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_695ff5d87c8723e74910fa18fd81cc99.jpg
The incident occurred on Tuesday at 01:44 p. m. local time (04:44 GMT).The South Korean Yonhap news agency reported that the fighter jet crashed into a mountain in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi province. The cause of the accident is yet to be determined.The Northrop F-5 is a family of supersonic light fighter aircraft designed in the late 1950s by the US aerospace and defence Northrop Grumman Corporation.
south korea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092173476_222:0:1182:720_1920x0_80_0_0_d687b26313dd3a6f8669de53a6349920.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
south korea, asia & pacific
South Korean Air Force Fighter Crashes While Gaining Altitude - Air Force
SEOUL (Sputnik) - US-manufactured South Korean F-5E fighter aircraft has crashed while gaining altitude after takeoff from the air base in Suwon, South Korean Air Force said on Tuesday.
The incident occurred on Tuesday at 01:44 p. m. local time (04:44 GMT).
"Now it is being determined whether the pilot has ejected," the military said.
The South Korean Yonhap news agency reported that the fighter jet crashed into a mountain in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi province. The cause of the accident is yet to be determined.
The Northrop F-5 is a family of supersonic light fighter aircraft designed in the late 1950s by the US aerospace and defence
Northrop Grumman
Corporation.