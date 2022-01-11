Registration was successful!
LIVE: Social and Medical Sector Workers Gather in Paris For Strike
Social and medical sector workers are holding a national strike in Paris.Among the demands: higher wages, better training of employees and hiring of more staff. The mobilisation is said to be taking place in response to excessive emotional and physical fatigue among medical sector workers, linked to the successive waves of COVID-19 over the past two years.The strike follows a similar mobilisation event held across France last week, with organisers calling for better working conditions and support in their workplaces.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
12:33 GMT 11.01.2022
A few months ahead of presidential elections and amid the electoral campaign, the General Confederation of Labour (CGT) called on the staff of the hospital, nursing homes and social workers to mobilise to demand better working conditions.
Social and medical sector workers are holding a national strike in Paris.
Among the demands: higher wages, better training of employees and hiring of more staff. The mobilisation is said to be taking place in response to excessive emotional and physical fatigue among medical sector workers, linked to the successive waves of COVID-19 over the past two years.
The strike follows a similar mobilisation event held across France last week, with organisers calling for better working conditions and support in their workplaces.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
