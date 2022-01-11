https://sputniknews.com/20220111/meth-burrito-gun-buckle-and-chainsaw-tsa-reveals-its-top-10-catches-of-past-year---video-1092181307.html

Meth Burrito, Gun Buckle and Chainsaw: TSA Reveals Its 'Top 10 Catches' of Past Year - Video

Meth Burrito, Gun Buckle and Chainsaw: TSA Reveals Its 'Top 10 Catches' of Past Year - Video

The assortment of items intercepted by the TSA included an antique gun, a cleaver, a machete and even a burrito with crystal meth stashed inside. 11.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-11T14:03+0000

2022-01-11T14:03+0000

2022-01-11T14:03+0000

list

us transportation security administration (tsa)

viral

items

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101690/96/1016909660_0:0:4284:2410_1920x0_80_0_0_68dfe2a83d1f3310d2ed65b85fe0e77f.jpg

The US Transport Safety Administration has recently released a list of 10 of the more unusual items that came up during security checks at airports across the United States last year.Some of the more creative attempts to smuggle banned items through airport security, which were outed by the TSA, included bullets hidden inside a deodorant and crystal meth hidden inside a breakfast burrito.The list of items, titled “TSA’s Top 10 Catches of 2021!” also featured guns - such as a small pistol mounted on a buckle and an antique handgun – and bladed objects like a cleaver and a machete.And one can only wonder how someone would try to bring a chainsaw aboard a plane, although TSA employees apparently ended up intercepting one of those as well.Bear spray, a gun-themed wine holder and fireworks were also mentioned in the list.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

list, us transportation security administration (tsa), viral, items