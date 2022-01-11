Meth Burrito, Gun Buckle and Chainsaw: TSA Reveals Its 'Top 10 Catches' of Past Year - Video

The US Transport Safety Administration has recently released a list of 10 of the more unusual items that came up during security checks at airports across the United States last year.Some of the more creative attempts to smuggle banned items through airport security, which were outed by the TSA, included bullets hidden inside a deodorant and crystal meth hidden inside a breakfast burrito.The list of items, titled “TSA’s Top 10 Catches of 2021!” also featured guns - such as a small pistol mounted on a buckle and an antique handgun – and bladed objects like a cleaver and a machete.And one can only wonder how someone would try to bring a chainsaw aboard a plane, although TSA employees apparently ended up intercepting one of those as well.Bear spray, a gun-themed wine holder and fireworks were also mentioned in the list.
It’s here! “TSA’s Top 10 Catches of 2021!” From bear spray to meth-rritos, our officers found some truly unusual items. They worked hard to keep travelers safe as they returned to the skies. What would you pick as your number one catch? Let us know! #TSATop10pic.twitter.com/3o2zQs5IrC