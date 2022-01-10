Senior Russian Diplomats Hold Press Briefing After Talks With US

Registration was successful!
BREAKING NEWS: NATO Must Reject 'Military Development of Territory' of Its Eastern Members, Russia Says After Talks
Watch a live broadcast from Geneva where Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Office Gennady Gatilov are holding a press briefing after strategic talks with US.
Watch a live broadcast from Geneva, Switzerland, where Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Office Gennady Gatilov are holding a press briefing after strategic talks with the United States. The US delegation at the talks was led by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.According to the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the agenda of the talks included "the discussion of two Russian drafts submitted to the US on 15 December - an agreement between Russia and the US on security guarantees and an agreement on the measures of ensuring the security of Russia and the member states of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization." *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
16:30 GMT 10.01.2022 (Updated: 16:31 GMT 10.01.2022)
The negotiations focused on the security proposals outlined by Russia last month amid widespread media speculation about Russia's military build-up on the border with Ukraine and its alleged plans to invade the country. Moscow strongly rejected the allegations as 'alarmist'.
Watch a live broadcast from Geneva, Switzerland, where Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Office Gennady Gatilov are holding a press briefing after strategic talks with the United States.
The US delegation at the talks was led by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the agenda of the talks included "the discussion of two Russian drafts submitted to the US on 15 December - an agreement between Russia and the US on security guarantees and an agreement on the measures of ensuring the security of Russia and the member states of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization."
*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
