06.01.2022
Protests in Kazakhstan
On 2 January, Kazakhstan was hit by protests in the wake of a spike in fuel prices. The riots turned violent on 4 January, leading to clashes between protesters and the police, looting, killings, and deepening insecurity. The president has declared a nationwide state of emergency.
Live Updates: CSTO Leaders to Hold Online Summit on Kazakhstan Unrest
Live Updates: CSTO Leaders to Hold Online Summit on Kazakhstan Unrest
The CSTO leaders will hold a video conference on Monday to discuss the current turmoil in Kazakhstan
Live Updates: CSTO Leaders to Hold Online Summit on Kazakhstan Unrest

05:01 GMT 10.01.2022
What started as peaceful protests against higher gas prices in Kazakhstan quickly escalated into violent riots and acts of terrorism last week. The government declared a state of emergency until 19 January, launching a counter-terrorism operation and requesting the Collective Security Treaty Organisation’s (CSTO) assistance guarding infrastructure.
The CSTO leaders will hold a video conference on Monday to discuss the current turmoil in Kazakhstan.
The summit, which was suggested by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, will see the leaders of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan discussing ways to normalise the situation in Kazakhstan following a wave of violent riots. The member states do not plan to adopt any documents following the extraordinary session of the CSTO security council on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.
The situation in Almaty, Kazakhstan is stabilising, although a counter-terrorism operation continues in the city, according to Khabar 24, a local TV channel.
On Sunday, the operation entered a new stage in Almaty, with the Kazakh military being deployed at all 13 checkpoints to stop militants from fleeing the city after law enforcement had taken full control of all routes to and from Almaty.
Meanwhile, the peacekeeping contingent of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), which was deployed to several regions of Kazakhstan at the government's request, are guarding critical infrastructure in the country. The CSTO peacekeepers are expected to remain in the country until the situation stabilises.
Over 5,000 people have been detained throughout Kazakhstan in relation to the unrest, which saw mass looting, arson, the killing of law enforcement officers, and at least one confirmed beheading of a police officer. The preliminary damage amounts to over $200 million. The death toll in the unrest reached 164 on Sunday.
06:05 GMT 10.01.2022
Situation in Kazakhstan is Under Control, Hotbeds of Terrorist Threats Neutralised - National Security Committee
05:44 GMT 10.01.2022
A view shows the mayor's office building which was torched during protests triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 6, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.01.2022
‘Hybrid Terrorist Attack’ Carried Out in Kazakhstan With Aim of Coup, State Secretary Says
03:48 GMT
13
05:44 GMT 10.01.2022
Kazakhstan’s Security Forces ‘Neutralise’ Two Extremist Cells in Almaty
NUR-SULTAN (Sputnik) - Two extremist cells, whose members took part in the mass riots in Kazakhstan, have been neutralised in the city of Almaty, the country’s National Security Committee informs.
"The National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan is implementing measures to search for and detain participants in mass riots and acts of terrorism, as well as to clarify the circumstances of the crimes committed. As a result, two extremist cells, whose members took an active part in the riots in the megalopolis on January 4-8, 2022, have been neutralised in the city of Almaty," the committee said in a statement.
According to the release, four members of the same extremist cell were arrested on Sunday, and firearms, traumatic and stun grenades, as well as other material evidence, were seized from them.
"The leader of another group, a foreign citizen, actively participated in the riots and had connections with terrorist groups abroad. According to the investigation, he purposefully arrived in Kazakhstan to prepare massive illegal actions and attacks on government bodies and security forces. A search for his accomplices has been organised," the committee said.
05:42 GMT 10.01.2022
Belarusian President Hopes For Swift Stabilisation of Situation in Kazakhstan
MINSK (Sputnik) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko says extremists sought to wreak havoc in Kazakhstan, and Minsk is ready to help in stabilising the situation.
"The hardest trials that have befallen the fraternal people of Kazakhstan are experienced by Belarusians as their own tragedy. We express hope for the earliest possible establishment of peace and tranquility in Kazakh land and are ready to do our best to help stabilise the situation," Lukashenko said in a message sent to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The Belarusian president said in his telegram, quoted by Belarusian media on Monday, that Minsk had experienced hardships related to attempts of government overthrow and understands Kazakhstan’s current predicament.
"The subversive goal of the extremists is obvious - to destabilise multinational Kazakhstan, wreak havoc, unleash a fratricidal war in the country in order to carry out an anti-constitutional coup and change the political course," Lukashenko said.
05:14 GMT 10.01.2022
Total of 7,939 People Detained During Unrest in Kazakhstan, Interior Ministry Says
The number of people detained during the mass unrest in Kazakhstan since early 2022 has reached 7,939, the country’s interior ministry said on Monday.

"A total of 7,939 persons were detained throughout the country. Law enforcement officers, together with members of the National Guard and special forces in Almaty, detained 207 people at 2 markets. Five stolen cars, stolen inventory items, two units of smooth-bore and four cold weapons were seized," the ministry said in a statement, as quoted on the government's Telegram.
05:02 GMT 10.01.2022
Only Local Kazakh Special Forces Involved in Counter-Terrorist Operation - State Secretary
Only local special forces are taking part in the counter-terrorist operation in Kazakhstan, State Secretary Erlan Karin said on Monday.

"Only the Kazakh special forces - Arystan, Arlan, Berkut, as well as the forces of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, which are clearing out terrorist groups and criminal formations, are involved in the counter-terrorist operation itself. Therefore, the decision to call in the CSTO peacekeeping contingent is aimed primarily at protecting the sovereignty and strengthening the integrity of Kazakhstan," Karin said on his Telegram channel.

He added that the peacekeepers of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) will only be helping with protecting vital facilities in some regions.
05:02 GMT 10.01.2022
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Gradually Returning to Normal Life, Mayoral Office Says
The situation in the Kazakh city of Almaty is gradually returning to normal and the city authorities are working closely with the anti-terrorism center, the mayoral office said.

"The measures taken have gradually normalized the life of the city. All that is needed from us is calmness, endurance and understanding," the office of Bakytzhan Sagintayev, the akim (mayor) of Almaty, said on Monday, adding that dozens of supermarkets and over 100 pharmacies are now working as usual.

A Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday that internet connection was finally restored in Almaty and some other Kazakh regions after about three days of disruptions.
