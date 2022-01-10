Live Updates: CSTO Leaders to Hold Online Summit on Kazakhstan Unrest

The CSTO leaders will hold a video conference on Monday to discuss the current turmoil in Kazakhstan.
The summit, which was suggested by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, will see the leaders of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan discussing ways to normalise the situation in Kazakhstan following a wave of violent riots. The member states do not plan to adopt any documents following the extraordinary session of the CSTO security council on Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.
The situation in Almaty, Kazakhstan is stabilising, although a counter-terrorism operation continues in the city, according to Khabar 24, a local TV channel.
On Sunday, the operation entered a new stage in Almaty, with the Kazakh military being deployed at all 13 checkpoints to stop militants from fleeing the city after law enforcement had taken full control of all routes to and from Almaty.
Meanwhile, the peacekeeping contingent of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), which was deployed to several regions of Kazakhstan at the government's request, are guarding critical infrastructure in the country. The CSTO peacekeepers are expected to remain in the country until the situation stabilises.
Over 5,000 people have been detained throughout Kazakhstan in relation to the unrest, which saw mass looting, arson, the killing of law enforcement officers, and at least one confirmed beheading of a police officer. The preliminary damage amounts to over $200 million. The death toll in the unrest reached 164 on Sunday.
Follow Sputnik's Feed to Find Out More!