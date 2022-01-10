Live Updates: CSTO Leaders to Hold Online Summit on Kazakhstan Unrest

Kazakhstan’s Security Forces ‘Neutralise’ Two Extremist Cells in Almaty

NUR-SULTAN (Sputnik) - Two extremist cells, whose members took part in the mass riots in Kazakhstan, have been neutralised in the city of Almaty, the country’s National Security Committee informs.

"The National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan is implementing measures to search for and detain participants in mass riots and acts of terrorism, as well as to clarify the circumstances of the crimes committed. As a result, two extremist cells, whose members took an active part in the riots in the megalopolis on January 4-8, 2022, have been neutralised in the city of Almaty," the committee said in a statement.

According to the release, four members of the same extremist cell were arrested on Sunday, and firearms, traumatic and stun grenades, as well as other material evidence, were seized from them.