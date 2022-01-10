https://sputniknews.com/20220110/i-have-no-words-friends-co-stars--fellow-comedians-pay-tribute-after-death-of-bob-saget-1092164744.html

Friends, fellow comedians and co-stars have paid tribute to comedian and America’s TV dad Bob Saget, who was found dead in his Ritz Carlton hotel room in Orlando on Sunday. He was 65.

A Monday statement released by Joshua Stephany, the chief medical examiner of Orange and Osceola Counties, revealed on Monday that initial findings suggest “no evidence of drug use or foul play.” However, the cause of death remains unknown. A complete autopsy report is expected to be released in the coming months.Bob Saget was known famously for his role as Danny Tanner on the 1990s sitcom “Full House,” the narrator for “How I Met Your Mother,” and host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos.” The day before he died, Saget had performed a stand-up show at the Ponte Vedra in Florida as part of a tour planned to run until June of 2022.John Stamos, who co-starred as Uncle Jesse on “Full House,'' wrote on Twitter: “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”Those who worked with Saget on “Full House” were particularly heartbroken to hear the news. The show ran for 8 seasons from 1987 to 1995. The show’s reboot “Fuller House” began streaming on Netflix in 2016.Mary Kate and Ashley Olson, who both took turns playing Saget’s TV daughter Michelle, took the opportunity to reach out. “Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us gracefully as he always has,” the two said in a joint statement to American weekly magazine People.With the influx of shared grief and mourning, tributes on Twitter read more as news of a close friend and TV family member’s death than that of a co-worker. Dave Coulier, who co-starred as Uncle Joey on “Full House,” took to Twitter to say, “My heart is broken. I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave.”Henry Winkler tweeted: “BOB…it was great to know you… Oh are you going to make God blush,” referring to Saget’s explicit comedy routines far off from the family-friendly dad most viewer’s grew up knowing.Comedian Mike Young, who worked and toured with Saget for 10 years, posted a heartfelt caption attached to a photo of the two on Instagram: “I love you Bob. The tears will come and go for a long time. We will watch out for Kelly and check in on the kids, Bob I promise.”Co-star Josh Radnor, who worked with Saget on “How I Met Your Mother,” tweeted that “Bob Saget was the older wiser ‘me’ for nine years on How I Met Your Mother. He was the kindest, loveliest, funniest, most supportive man. The easiest person to be around. A mensch among mensches.”Other celebrities who tweeted in response to news of Bob Saget’s death include Ben Stiller, Whoopi Goldberg, Judd Apatow, Billy Crystal, Patton Oswalt and Joel McHale.Pete Davidson, a fellow comedian and cast member of the late-night sketch show “Saturday Night Live,” revealed close, personal ties to Saget in a statement he asked his friend Dave Sirus to share via Twitter, as Davidson does not have his own social media.Saget leaves behind his wife Kelly Rizo, a journalist aged 42, as well as three daughters.

