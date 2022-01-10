https://sputniknews.com/20220110/father-of-tennis-star-djokovic-appeals-to-queen-elizabeth-ii-to-intervene-in-visa-row-1092158659.html

Father of Tennis Star Djokovic Appeals to Queen Elizabeth II to Intervene in Visa Row

Father of Tennis Star Djokovic Appeals to Queen Elizabeth II to Intervene in Visa Row

The father of world number one tennis player Novak Djokovic has called on Queen Elizabeth II to intervene in the situation with his son's deportation from Australia.

2022-01-10T14:41+0000

2022-01-10T14:41+0000

2022-01-10T14:58+0000

queen elizabeth ii

novak djokovic

australia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/0a/1092159427_0:0:3288:1850_1920x0_80_0_0_1de17c1c58e7bf0a1e2aa318dc6b2dcf.jpg

The 34-year-old tennis star, who is not vaccinated against COVID-19, had his visa revoked after he arrived in Melbourne last week to defend his Australian Open title. Djokovic was then placed in detention awaiting deportation, but was released after a court overturned the cancellation on Monday. Despite this, the decision on his deportation can still be made by the Australian authorities.Srdjan Djokovic labelled Australia an autocracy and the country's Prime Minister Scott Morrison a dictator who "dared to take justice into his own hands," the daily said."I appeal to the Queen of Britain, Elizabeth, to intervene and stop the torture carried out over the multiple Wimbledon champion, decorated by Prince William for achievements in philanthropy," Djokovic's father said as quoted by the Daily Mail.He also urged Australians and the international community to "raise their voice against terror, and the brutal human rights violations of the world's best tennis player," the report said.The Australian government reportedly detained Djokovic once again despite a court ruling in order to deport him from the country. Australia's Immigration Minister Alex Hawke had four hours to detain him legally. However, the government did not make the final decision during this period, so the tennis player should be let free. Hawke is expected to decide on the cancellation of the Serb's visa early Tuesday morning.Djokovic was accused of skirting COVID-19 rules that require all tennis players to present proof of vaccination or a medical exemption. Djokovic's lawyers argued that he had been granted an exemption after being cured of the disease in December.

https://sputniknews.com/20220109/world-tennis-star-djokovic-did-not-have-guaranteed-entry-to-australia-government-lawyers-say-1092132551.html

Milos2 She certainly won't be on Novak side 1

1

australia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

queen elizabeth ii, novak djokovic, australia