https://sputniknews.com/20220110/danish-military-intelligence-head-in-custody-over-leak-of-classified-information-reports-say-1092156432.html

Danish Military Intelligence Head in Custody Over Leak of Classified Information, Reports Say

Danish Military Intelligence Head in Custody Over Leak of Classified Information, Reports Say

The head of the Danish Defence Intelligence Service (DDIS), Lars Findsen, has been put under arrest on a court order following allegation that the agency violated privacy laws

2022-01-10T13:30+0000

2022-01-10T13:30+0000

2022-01-10T13:30+0000

denmark

europe

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/14/1083191688_0:50:960:590_1920x0_80_0_0_d669715d17921633e93fae7a14a6ba67.jpg

The military intelligence chief has been in custody since 9 December for leaking classified information, which could undermine Denmark's national security and relations with other countries, according to the news outlet.The decision to arrest Findsen was reportedly made in December. However, back then it was unknown who exactly was arrested. Findsen has also been suspended from office since August.It was reported last year that the DDIS had allegedly obtained and passed on significant amounts of information about Danish citizens in violation of data privacy laws as well as misled the watchdog that was supposed to hold it accountable.

denmark

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

denmark, europe