Danish Military Intelligence Head in Custody Over Leak of Classified Information, Reports Say
Danish Military Intelligence Head in Custody Over Leak of Classified Information, Reports Say
The head of the Danish Defence Intelligence Service (DDIS), Lars Findsen, has been put under arrest on a court order following allegation that the agency violated privacy laws
The military intelligence chief has been in custody since 9 December for leaking classified information, which could undermine Denmark's national security and relations with other countries, according to the news outlet.The decision to arrest Findsen was reportedly made in December. However, back then it was unknown who exactly was arrested. Findsen has also been suspended from office since August.It was reported last year that the DDIS had allegedly obtained and passed on significant amounts of information about Danish citizens in violation of data privacy laws as well as misled the watchdog that was supposed to hold it accountable.
Danish Military Intelligence Head in Custody Over Leak of Classified Information, Reports Say

13:30 GMT 10.01.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The head of the Danish Defence Intelligence Service (DDIS), Lars Findsen, has been put under arrest on a court order following allegation that the agency violated privacy laws and withheld information, Danish state-owned broadcaster TV 2 reported on Monday.
The military intelligence chief has been in custody since 9 December for leaking classified information, which could undermine Denmark's national security and relations with other countries, according to the news outlet.
The decision to arrest Findsen was reportedly made in December. However, back then it was unknown who exactly was arrested. Findsen has also been suspended from office since August.
It was reported last year that the DDIS had allegedly obtained and passed on significant amounts of information about Danish citizens in violation of data privacy laws as well as misled the watchdog that was supposed to hold it accountable.
