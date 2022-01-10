Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 06.01.2022
Protests in Kazakhstan
On 2 January, Kazakhstan was hit by protests in the wake of a spike in fuel prices. The riots turned violent on 4 January, leading to clashes between protesters and the police, looting, killings, and deepening insecurity. The president has declared a nationwide state of emergency.
https://sputniknews.com/20220110/csto-peacekeepers-to-leave-kazakhstan-at-first-request-once-situation-stabilizes-ministry-says-1092143072.html
CSTO Peacekeepers to Leave Kazakhstan at First Request, Once Situation Stabilizes, Ministry Says
CSTO Peacekeepers to Leave Kazakhstan at First Request, Once Situation Stabilizes, Ministry Says
NUR-SULTAN (Sputnik) - The peacekeeping contingent of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) sent to Kazakhstan to help protect vital facilities... 10.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-10T02:59+0000
2022-01-10T02:59+0000
protests in kazakhstan
collective security treaty organization (csto)
russia
asia & pacific
kazakhstan
peacekeeping operations
peacekeepers
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/06/1092075740_3:0:2255:1267_1920x0_80_0_0_a391d7e1f3a5ed6b0922e10c1d9b8afc.jpg
"The CSTO peacekeeping forces will stay in Kazakhstan temporarily and will leave the country after the situation stabilizes, at the first request of the Kazakh side," the ministry said in a statement published on Telegram.On Sunday, the head of the CSTO mission in Kazakhstan, Col. Gen. Andrey Serdyukov said that the peacekeeping forces of the organization had completed relocation to Kazakhstan.According to Serdyukov, CSTO peacekeepers are now helping protect critically important facilities in the city of Almaty and nearby regions.A wave of protests swept across Kazakhstan earlier this month, following a sharp rise in gas prices. Despite the government's attempts to quell the discontent and promises to bring the prices down, violence erupted in Kazakhstan and there have been wide-spread clashes with law enforcement officers in several regions.The government declared a state of emergency until January 19. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked for CSTO assistance in resolving the issue and peacekeepers were sent into Kazakhstan. A counter-terrorism operation continues. Tokayev said on Friday that the government had reached a compromise with peaceful protesters on urgent social and economic issues and that he was going to announce specific measures on Tuesday.
kazakhstan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/06/1092075740_284:0:1973:1267_1920x0_80_0_0_5c6436ddb3831d32a9944bcc877a5177.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
collective security treaty organization (csto), russia, asia & pacific, kazakhstan, peacekeeping operations, peacekeepers

CSTO Peacekeepers to Leave Kazakhstan at First Request, Once Situation Stabilizes, Ministry Says

02:59 GMT 10.01.2022
© REUTERS / COLLECTIVE SECURITY TREATY ORGANA military aircraft carrying Russian servicemen takes off from an airfield on its way to Kazakhstan, outside Moscow, Russia January 6, 2022, in this still image taken from video. Russian paratroopers have been deployed to Kazakhstan as part of a peacekeeping force that includes troops from four other former Soviet republics.
A military aircraft carrying Russian servicemen takes off from an airfield on its way to Kazakhstan, outside Moscow, Russia January 6, 2022, in this still image taken from video. Russian paratroopers have been deployed to Kazakhstan as part of a peacekeeping force that includes troops from four other former Soviet republics. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.01.2022
© REUTERS / COLLECTIVE SECURITY TREATY ORGAN
Subscribe
NUR-SULTAN (Sputnik) - The peacekeeping contingent of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) sent to Kazakhstan to help protect vital facilities amid mass riots will leave the country once the situation stabilizes, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry informs.
"The CSTO peacekeeping forces will stay in Kazakhstan temporarily and will leave the country after the situation stabilizes, at the first request of the Kazakh side," the ministry said in a statement published on Telegram.
On Sunday, the head of the CSTO mission in Kazakhstan, Col. Gen. Andrey Serdyukov said that the peacekeeping forces of the organization had completed relocation to Kazakhstan.
According to Serdyukov, CSTO peacekeepers are now helping protect critically important facilities in the city of Almaty and nearby regions.
A wave of protests swept across Kazakhstan earlier this month, following a sharp rise in gas prices. Despite the government's attempts to quell the discontent and promises to bring the prices down, violence erupted in Kazakhstan and there have been wide-spread clashes with law enforcement officers in several regions.
The government declared a state of emergency until January 19. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked for CSTO assistance in resolving the issue and peacekeepers were sent into Kazakhstan. A counter-terrorism operation continues. Tokayev said on Friday that the government had reached a compromise with peaceful protesters on urgent social and economic issues and that he was going to announce specific measures on Tuesday.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:01 GMTCounter-Terrorism Operation Continues in Almaty, Overall Situation Stable - Reports
02:59 GMTCSTO Peacekeepers to Leave Kazakhstan at First Request, Once Situation Stabilizes, Ministry Says
02:55 GMTDems Have Hard Time Negotiating With Manchin Because It's Like 'via Etch A Sketch' - Report
02:51 GMTDeputy FM Says Anti-Russian Sentiment Within NATO Affects US-Russia Bilateral Dialogue
02:06 GMTTrump's Foe Gov. Brian Kemp Thanks Ex-POTUS For ‘All the Things He Did' for Georgia - Report
01:28 GMT'This Is Hard': CDC Head Walensky Explains Confusing Guidelines as All Free to Decide on Their Own
YesterdaySen. Graham Says Current Democratic 'Radical' Agenda Causes 'Most Dangerous' Times Since 1930s
YesterdayNot ‘The Best Use of His Time’: WaPo Removes Tweet Criticizing Biden for Attending Too Many Funerals
YesterdayArea Near Rayburn House in DC Closed Shortly Following Reports of ‘Mysterious Package’
YesterdayFlorida's DeSantis Says WH, Mainstream Media 'Hostile' to Him Over Therapies to Treat COVID-19
YesterdayKamala Harris’ New Communications Chief Sponsored Presidential Campaign of GOP Sen. Rand Paul
YesterdayOver 2,000 People Reportedly Took Part in Protest Against Mandatory Vaccination in Prague
Yesterday‘Incompetent or a Coward?’: Jan 6 Panel Warns Trump He’s Not Immune From Criminal Prosecution
YesterdaySwiss Army Bans Use of WhatsApp & Telegram by Soldiers on Duty
YesterdayBuffalo in a China Shop: Beast Rampaging Through Restaurant Caught on Camera
YesterdayStar Hobson Killer Said 'Three More Babies' Are Buried Behind Her House, Ex-Inmate Claims
YesterdayBronx Fire, ’One of the Worst in 30 Years,’ Kills 19, Including 9 Children, NYC Mayor Says
YesterdayCovid Can Cause Body to Produce Antibodies That Attack Our Immune System, Study Finds
YesterdayAlmaty Mayor Survived Assassination Attempt on 5 January
YesterdaySputnik Kazakhstan Journo Points to Main Error in West’s Media Coverage of Situation in Her Country