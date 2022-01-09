Registration was successful!
White House: Iran to Face Consequences if It Attacks Any Americans, Including Those It Sanctioned
White House: Iran to Face Consequences if It Attacks Any Americans, Including Those It Sanctioned
Iran will face "severe consequences" if it attacks any Americans, including 52 people it earlier imposed sanctions on, the White House said on Sunday.
Iran will face "severe consequences" if it attacks any Americans, including 52 people it earlier imposed sanctions on, the White House said on Sunday. "Yesterday, Iran purported to impose sanctions on 52 Americans. They do so as Iran’s proxy militias continue to attack American troops in the Middle East, and as Iranian officials threaten to carry out terror operations inside the United States and elsewhere around the world," Sullivan said in a statement published by the White House.On 8 January, Iran imposed sanctions on dozens of Americans, including Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, head of US Central Command (CENTCOM) Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., and former National Security Adviser Robert C. O'Brien, for what Tehran said was their involvement in the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in 2020.Soleimani was killed on 3 January 2020 at Baghdad International Airport where he arrived as part of a secret diplomatic mission. His car was hit by US drones under the orders of then-President Trump, who claimed Soleimani had been plotting attacks against American facilities in the region. In response, Iran carried out a rocket attack targeting Iraqi military bases hosting US troops, which did not result in casualties but left some troops injured. Tehran said it was just the beginning and has repeatedly promised to avenge Soleimani's death since then.
https://sputniknews.com/20220109/irgc-quds-force-chief-us-may-face-revenge-for-soleimanis-assassination-at-home---report-1092123026.html
Iran just needs to wait and watch America burning in its self-inflicted conflicts. There is not much time left for the Anglozio parasites.
Iran has every right to attempt to bring to justice anyone implicated in the assassination of Soleiman. There is no declared war between the US and Iran, which make this killing an act of murder. The idea that only "certain" nations have the right of self defence is absurd, Iran has every right to pursue his killers and bring them to justice.
iran
White House: Iran to Face Consequences if It Attacks Any Americans, Including Those It Sanctioned

16:30 GMT 09.01.2022 (Updated: 17:12 GMT 09.01.2022)
Late afternoon sunlight hits the West face of the White House after a winter storm over the capital region on January 3, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Late afternoon sunlight hits the West face of the White House after a winter storm over the capital region on January 3, 2022 in Washington, DC. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2022
© ROBERTO SCHMIDT
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier, Tehran imposed sanctions on dozens of Americans, including top military officials, over the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.
Iran will face "severe consequences" if it attacks any Americans, including 52 people it earlier imposed sanctions on, the White House said on Sunday.
"Yesterday, Iran purported to impose sanctions on 52 Americans. They do so as Iran’s proxy militias continue to attack American troops in the Middle East, and as Iranian officials threaten to carry out terror operations inside the United States and elsewhere around the world," Sullivan said in a statement published by the White House.

"We will work with our allies and partners to deter and respond to any attacks carried out by Iran. Should Iran attack any of our nationals, including any of the 52 people named yesterday, it will face severe consequences," he went on.

On 8 January, Iran imposed sanctions on dozens of Americans, including Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, head of US Central Command (CENTCOM) Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., and former National Security Adviser Robert C. O'Brien, for what Tehran said was their involvement in the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in 2020.
Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani, the newly appointed commander of Iran's Quds Force, reads the will of Major General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. air strike at Baghdad Airport, during the forty day memorial at the Grand Mosalla in Tehran, Iran February 13, 2020
IRGC Quds Force Chief: US May Face Revenge For Soleimani's Assassination at Home - Report
01:28 GMT
Soleimani was killed on 3 January 2020 at Baghdad International Airport where he arrived as part of a secret diplomatic mission. His car was hit by US drones under the orders of then-President Trump, who claimed Soleimani had been plotting attacks against American facilities in the region. In response, Iran carried out a rocket attack targeting Iraqi military bases hosting US troops, which did not result in casualties but left some troops injured. Tehran said it was just the beginning and has repeatedly promised to avenge Soleimani's death since then.
Iran just needs to wait and watch America burning in its self-inflicted conflicts. There is not much time left for the Anglozio parasites.
RRock
9 January, 19:45 GMT
Iran has every right to attempt to bring to justice anyone implicated in the assassination of Soleiman. There is no declared war between the US and Iran, which make this killing an act of murder. The idea that only "certain" nations have the right of self defence is absurd, Iran has every right to pursue his killers and bring them to justice.
Emris Rex
9 January, 20:10 GMT
