White House: Iran to Face Consequences if It Attacks Any Americans, Including Those It Sanctioned

Iran will face "severe consequences" if it attacks any Americans, including 52 people it earlier imposed sanctions on, the White House said on Sunday.

Iran will face "severe consequences" if it attacks any Americans, including 52 people it earlier imposed sanctions on, the White House said on Sunday. "Yesterday, Iran purported to impose sanctions on 52 Americans. They do so as Iran’s proxy militias continue to attack American troops in the Middle East, and as Iranian officials threaten to carry out terror operations inside the United States and elsewhere around the world," Sullivan said in a statement published by the White House.On 8 January, Iran imposed sanctions on dozens of Americans, including Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, head of US Central Command (CENTCOM) Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., and former National Security Adviser Robert C. O'Brien, for what Tehran said was their involvement in the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in 2020.Soleimani was killed on 3 January 2020 at Baghdad International Airport where he arrived as part of a secret diplomatic mission. His car was hit by US drones under the orders of then-President Trump, who claimed Soleimani had been plotting attacks against American facilities in the region. In response, Iran carried out a rocket attack targeting Iraqi military bases hosting US troops, which did not result in casualties but left some troops injured. Tehran said it was just the beginning and has repeatedly promised to avenge Soleimani's death since then.

Rock Iran just needs to wait and watch America burning in its self-inflicted conflicts. There is not much time left for the Anglozio parasites. 6

Emris Rex Iran has every right to attempt to bring to justice anyone implicated in the assassination of Soleiman. There is no declared war between the US and Iran, which make this killing an act of murder. The idea that only "certain" nations have the right of self defence is absurd, Iran has every right to pursue his killers and bring them to justice. 6

