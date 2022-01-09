https://sputniknews.com/20220109/sen-graham-says-current-democratic-radical-agenda-causes-most-dangerous-times-since-1930s-1092140547.html

Because of President Biden and his Democratic colleagues' "radical" legislative agenda, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina warned that Americans are living in the "most dangerous times since the late ’30s."In an interview with John Catsimatidis, Graham spoke about a wide range of issues, including the omicron variant of COVID-19, vaccinations, the January 6 riot anniversary and the upcoming 2022 elections. With regard to the latter, he predicted that Americans will be motivated to vote "not based on what happened on January 6, but based on this failed Democratic radical agenda." Graham also predicted that Republicans will make significant gains in November's elections and that Trump would win the 2024 presidential election.January 6 was a "dark day," according to the senator, and those who attacked the Capitol "need to be punished," but said Trump should not be held responsible for the protesters' behavior.He slammed Biden's Capitol riot anniversary speech, claiming that the events of that day, when Trump supporters rushed the Capitol to disrupt the certification of the 2020 presidential election, would not lead to Democratic victories in 2022.The senator first condemned the speech while Biden was still in the middle of giving it. Graham tweeted his displeasure with Biden's statements, calling them a "brazen" politicization of the event.With his mentioning of the dangerous '30s, Graham was likely referring to the 1929 stock market crash that triggered the Great Depression in the following decade, raising questions about the efficiency of the capitalist economic system, while socialist and communist movements were on the rise. In order to stabilize the economy and safeguard workers, former President Franklin D. Roosevelt implemented the New Deal, which featured programs such as Social Security, the Works Progress Administration, and the National Labor Relations Act.

