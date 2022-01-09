https://sputniknews.com/20220109/russia-has-not-been-thrown-off-balance-by-us-tough-position-on-security-guarantees-moscow-says-1092135168.html

Moscow Won't Stoop to Discussing NATO Demands on 'Deescalation Measures' on Russia's Own Territory

The Russian Foreign Ministry laid down publicly a pair of security proposals to the US and NATO which Moscow believes could ease tensions considerably

Russia has not been thrown off balance by the "tough" position set by the US and its NATO allies ahead of this week's security talks, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has said."The US position is quite tough; by all indications it has interlocked completely with the position which our neighbours in the West, and our direct neighbours from the so-called Bucharest Nine group of countries have been working out over the past weeks," Ryabkov said in an interview with Russian media on Sunday, referring to the group of nine Eastern European and Baltic countries ringing Russia.

4Justice US is the supreme scumbag of the earth in many ways. One of their specialties is filthy lying and deceit, having no morals or shame whatsoever. However, there must come a time for action where disgusting lies don't matter anymore. Hopefully, Russia will act decisively. 0

