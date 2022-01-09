Registration was successful!
International
'Year of Freedom' Protest Against COVID-19 Pass Held in Brussels
https://sputniknews.com/20220109/russia-has-not-been-thrown-off-balance-by-us-tough-position-on-security-guarantees-moscow-says-1092135168.html
Moscow Won't Stoop to Discussing NATO Demands on 'Deescalation Measures' on Russia's Own Territory
Moscow Won't Stoop to Discussing NATO Demands on 'Deescalation Measures' on Russia's Own Territory
The Russian Foreign Ministry laid down publicly a pair of security proposals to the US and NATO which Moscow believes could ease tensions considerably and end... 09.01.2022
2022-01-09T14:42+0000
2022-01-09T14:56+0000
security
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
Russia has not been thrown off balance by the "tough" position set by the US and its NATO allies ahead of this week's security talks, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has said."The US position is quite tough; by all indications it has interlocked completely with the position which our neighbours in the West, and our direct neighbours from the so-called Bucharest Nine group of countries have been working out over the past weeks," Ryabkov said in an interview with Russian media on Sunday, referring to the group of nine Eastern European and Baltic countries ringing Russia.
US is the supreme scumbag of the earth in many ways. One of their specialties is filthy lying and deceit, having no morals or shame whatsoever. However, there must come a time for action where disgusting lies don't matter anymore. Hopefully, Russia will act decisively.
security

Moscow Won't Stoop to Discussing NATO Demands on 'Deescalation Measures' on Russia's Own Territory

14:42 GMT 09.01.2022 (Updated: 14:56 GMT 09.01.2022)
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2022
© Sputnik
Being updated
The Russian Foreign Ministry laid down publicly a pair of security proposals to the US and NATO which Moscow believes could ease tensions considerably and end the East-West standoff over Ukraine. Russian and US officials are set to hold talks on strategic stability on Monday, followed by a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council on Wednesday.
Russia has not been thrown off balance by the "tough" position set by the US and its NATO allies ahead of this week's security talks, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has said.
"The US position is quite tough; by all indications it has interlocked completely with the position which our neighbours in the West, and our direct neighbours from the so-called Bucharest Nine group of countries have been working out over the past weeks," Ryabkov said in an interview with Russian media on Sunday, referring to the group of nine Eastern European and Baltic countries ringing Russia.
Popular comments
US is the supreme scumbag of the earth in many ways. One of their specialties is filthy lying and deceit, having no morals or shame whatsoever. However, there must come a time for action where disgusting lies don't matter anymore. Hopefully, Russia will act decisively.
44Justice
9 January, 17:55 GMT
