Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Live Video: NATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference After Ministerial Meeting
https://sputniknews.com/20220107/stoltenberg-nato-wont-compromise-on-principle-of-accepting-any-country-into-bloc--1092097941.html
Stoltenberg: NATO Won't Compromise on Principle of Accepting Any Country Into Bloc
Stoltenberg: NATO Won't Compromise on Principle of Accepting Any Country Into Bloc
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has stated that the bloc will not under any circumstances sacrifice its basic principle that any country may choose its own defence alliances.
2022-01-07T16:17+0000
2022-01-07T16:49+0000
world
russia
nato
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/07/1083095767_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ce337d49fb6c1a0a30b2b39864fbaf7e.jpg
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has stated that the bloc will not under any circumstances sacrifice its basic principle that any country may choose its own defence alliances. Stoltenberg further stressed that the alliance can't accept the notion of creating "second-class" allies at Russia's whim.The NATO chief went on to discuss the situation regarding Ukraine, claiming that a military buildup is continuing on the Russian side of the border. The Kremlin earlier reported that a significant portion of the troops stationed in the west of the country had left after taking part in routine war games.
And what principle is that? As a citizen from a NATO member country, i?d like to know which article of the NATO charter stipulates limitless expansion of this "north Atlantic" "alliance"? (Sorry, the very words make me laugh. I can barely keep serious asking these rhetorical questions. As if they need any laws to abide....)
4
Check Mate. Nice
3
5
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/07/1083095767_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5e75978228df57cf449e608fbaeabc94.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, russia, nato

Stoltenberg: NATO Won't Compromise on Principle of Accepting Any Country Into Bloc

16:17 GMT 07.01.2022 (Updated: 16:49 GMT 07.01.2022)
© REUTERS / Stephanie LecocqNATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg and Lithuanian Prime Minister Simonyte give press conference in Brussels
NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg and Lithuanian Prime Minister Simonyte give press conference in Brussels - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.01.2022
© REUTERS / Stephanie Lecocq
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
On 12 January, Russia and NATO will hold the first extensive security talks since Moscow was forced to withdraw envoys to the alliance in October 2021. The security meeting was prompted by the escalation around Ukraine and the Kremlin's vocal concerns that the country might join NATO, leading to alliance troops being deployed at Russia's borders.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has stated that the bloc will not under any circumstances sacrifice its basic principle that any country may choose its own defence alliances. Stoltenberg further stressed that the alliance can't accept the notion of creating "second-class" allies at Russia's whim.
"We are ready to engage in arms control with Russia, conventional and nuclear, but that has to be reciprocal. That's a different thing [from] imposing one-sided restrictions [...] we can't end up in a situation where we have second-class NATO members where NATO as an alliance is not allowed to protect them".
Jens Stoltenberg
NATO Secretary General
The NATO chief went on to discuss the situation regarding Ukraine, claiming that a military buildup is continuing on the Russian side of the border. The Kremlin earlier reported that a significant portion of the troops stationed in the west of the country had left after taking part in routine war games.
1121001
Discuss
Popular comments
And what principle is that? As a citizen from a NATO member country, i?d like to know which article of the NATO charter stipulates limitless expansion of this "north Atlantic" "alliance"? (Sorry, the very words make me laugh. I can barely keep serious asking these rhetorical questions. As if they need any laws to abide....)
GGone
7 January, 19:38 GMT4
400000
Check Mate. Nice
BDBob Dylan
7 January, 19:24 GMT3
003000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:46 GMTDemocratic Strategists Praise Biden for Attacking Trump in 6 Jan Speech as Presidential Ratings Sink
16:32 GMTJudge Expected to Drop Cuomo Groping Charge at Virtual Court Hearing
16:17 GMTStoltenberg: NATO Won't Compromise on Principle of Accepting Any Country Into Bloc
16:08 GMTWalloon Court of Appeal in Belgium Rules COVID-19 Safe Passes Legal in Region
16:06 GMTNATO Chief Stoltenberg Holds Press Conference After Ministerial Meeting
15:54 GMTNorwegian Soldiers Forced to Wear Predecessors’ Underwear Due to Crisis Blamed on COVID-19
15:36 GMTIndian Man Called Kovid Becomes Online Sensation
15:32 GMTParler App Rakes in $20 Million in New Funding
15:15 GMTWhy Dems' Use of Civil War-Era Amendment Against Trump Over Capitol Riot Spells Danger to Democracy
14:52 GMTUK Attorney General may Refer ‘Colston 4’ Case to Appeals Court to ‘Clarify’ Vandalism Law
14:15 GMTIran Showcases Short-Range Ballistic Missiles Amid Vienna Talks on JCPOA
13:57 GMTVideo: Protesters Pull Down Statue of Kazakhstan's First President Nazarbayev in Almaty Region
13:56 GMTJuror in Ghislaine Maxwell Trial Didn’t Tell Court He Was Victim of Sexual Abuse, Media Says
13:32 GMTDonald Trump's Niece Says Ex-President May Feel 'Walls Close in' Over Capitol Riot Probe
13:28 GMTSize Matters: Peruvian Fertility Symbol Has Its Phallus Vandalised
13:18 GMTPogba Could Become Premier League's Highest Paid Footballer as Man Utd Offer Him 'Record Salary'
12:57 GMTAt Least 3 People Killed Following Canteen Collapse in China's Chongqing, Reports Say
12:43 GMTIndia Welcomes Joint Statement of Nuclear Five on War and Arms Race Prevention
12:36 GMTFlashbacks: Democratic Michigan Governor Gets Reminded How She Led Her Own 'Insurrection' in 2012
12:21 GMTIndian Student Suspected of Creating App to Auction Off Muslim Women Has 'No Remorse', Media Says