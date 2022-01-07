https://sputniknews.com/20220107/stoltenberg-nato-wont-compromise-on-principle-of-accepting-any-country-into-bloc--1092097941.html

Stoltenberg: NATO Won't Compromise on Principle of Accepting Any Country Into Bloc

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has stated that the bloc will not under any circumstances sacrifice its basic principle that any country may choose its own defence alliances.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has stated that the bloc will not under any circumstances sacrifice its basic principle that any country may choose its own defence alliances. Stoltenberg further stressed that the alliance can't accept the notion of creating "second-class" allies at Russia's whim.The NATO chief went on to discuss the situation regarding Ukraine, claiming that a military buildup is continuing on the Russian side of the border. The Kremlin earlier reported that a significant portion of the troops stationed in the west of the country had left after taking part in routine war games.

Gone And what principle is that? As a citizen from a NATO member country, i?d like to know which article of the NATO charter stipulates limitless expansion of this "north Atlantic" "alliance"? (Sorry, the very words make me laugh. I can barely keep serious asking these rhetorical questions. As if they need any laws to abide....) 4

Bob Dylan Check Mate. Nice 3

