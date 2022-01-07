Stoltenberg: NATO Won't Compromise on Principle of Accepting Any Country Into Bloc

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has stated that the bloc will not under any circumstances sacrifice its basic principle that any country may choose its own defence alliances. Stoltenberg further stressed that the alliance can't accept the notion of creating "second-class" allies at Russia's whim.The NATO chief went on to discuss the situation regarding Ukraine, claiming that a military buildup is continuing on the Russian side of the border. The Kremlin earlier reported that a significant portion of the troops stationed in the west of the country had left after taking part in routine war games.
And what principle is that? As a citizen from a NATO member country, i?d like to know which article of the NATO charter stipulates limitless expansion of this "north Atlantic" "alliance"? (Sorry, the very words make me laugh. I can barely keep serious asking these rhetorical questions. As if they need any laws to abide....)
On 12 January, Russia and NATO will hold the first extensive security talks since Moscow was forced to withdraw envoys to the alliance in October 2021. The security meeting was prompted by the escalation around Ukraine and the Kremlin's vocal concerns that the country might join NATO, leading to alliance troops being deployed at Russia's borders.
"We are ready to engage in arms control with Russia, conventional and nuclear, but that has to be reciprocal. That's a different thing [from] imposing one-sided restrictions [...] we can't end up in a situation where we have second-class NATO members where NATO as an alliance is not allowed to protect them".
