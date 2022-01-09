Major Cliff Wall Collapse on Brazilian Lake Reportedly Kills at Least Six, Over 30 Injured - Videos
03:15 GMT 09.01.2022 (Updated: 03:16 GMT 09.01.2022)
© Photo : Twitter / @shanermurphA screenshot from the video showing a slab of rock breaking from a cliff in Brazil.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least six people died and over a dozen remain missing following a cliff wall collapse on Furnas Lake in Brazil, media report.
A slab of rock broke from a cliff face and fell onto tourist boats in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais on Saturday, NBC reported. At least six people died and about 20 remain missing.
The Independent reported that 32 people were injured, nine of them seriously. Minas Gerais Fire Department commander Edgard Estevo was cited as saying that the search for up to 20 missing individuals continues.
Pouco antes da tragédia em Capitólio - Minas Gerais vem uma “Tromba D’água”, mesmo com aumento significativo no volume de água e gente chamando atenção continuam próximos a cachoeira. pic.twitter.com/FlmaKhmqA5— Rafael Strauch (@RafaStrauch) January 8, 2022
Terrifying. pic.twitter.com/ZlyiwS5WIm— Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) January 8, 2022
*potentially disturbing - viewer discretion*— Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) January 8, 2022
Truly terrifying stuff. Wouldn’t want that falling on me…pic.twitter.com/7AkNRRNQA3
Two tourist boats were reportedly hit by the rocks and around two dozen people were rescued, according to US media reports. Heavy rain might have caused the accident, loosening the cliff wall.