International
https://sputniknews.com/20220109/major-cliff-wall-collapse-on-brazilian-lake-reportedly-kills-at-least-six-over-30-injured---videos-1092124314.html
Major Cliff Wall Collapse on Brazilian Lake Reportedly Kills at Least Six, Over 30 Injured - Videos
Major Cliff Wall Collapse on Brazilian Lake Reportedly Kills at Least Six, Over 30 Injured - Videos
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least six people died and over a dozen remain missing following a cliff wall collapse on Furnas Lake in Brazil, media report.
brazil
victims
collapse
catastrophe
waterfall
disasters
viral
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/09/1092124276_0:50:1279:769_1920x0_80_0_0_99429f65f497982d91f60d251d79850d.png
A slab of rock broke from a cliff face and fell onto tourist boats in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais on Saturday, NBC reported. At least six people died and about 20 remain missing.The Independent reported that 32 people were injured, nine of them seriously. Minas Gerais Fire Department commander Edgard Estevo was cited as saying that the search for up to 20 missing individuals continues.Two tourist boats were reportedly hit by the rocks and around two dozen people were rescued, according to US media reports. Heavy rain might have caused the accident, loosening the cliff wall.
brazil
03:15 GMT 09.01.2022 (Updated: 03:16 GMT 09.01.2022)
© Photo : Twitter / @shanermurphA screenshot from the video showing a slab of rock breaking from a cliff in Brazil.
A screenshot from the video showing a slab of rock breaking from a cliff in Brazil.
© Photo : Twitter / @shanermurph
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least six people died and over a dozen remain missing following a cliff wall collapse on Furnas Lake in Brazil, media report.
A slab of rock broke from a cliff face and fell onto tourist boats in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais on Saturday, NBC reported. At least six people died and about 20 remain missing.
The Independent reported that 32 people were injured, nine of them seriously. Minas Gerais Fire Department commander Edgard Estevo was cited as saying that the search for up to 20 missing individuals continues.
Two tourist boats were reportedly hit by the rocks and around two dozen people were rescued, according to US media reports. Heavy rain might have caused the accident, loosening the cliff wall.
