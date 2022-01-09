https://sputniknews.com/20220109/head-of-prominent-muslim-sect-reportedly-advised-alleged-victim-to-drop-rape-accusations-1092134891.html

Head of Prominent Muslim Sect Reportedly Advised Alleged Victim to 'Drop' Rape Accusations

Head of Prominent Muslim Sect Reportedly Advised Alleged Victim to 'Drop' Rape Accusations

A spokesman for the sect's head reportedly insisted that the allegation in question “has been and continues to be taken extremely seriously.” 09.01.2022, Sputnik International

2022-01-09T15:00+0000

2022-01-09T15:00+0000

2022-01-09T15:00+0000

muslim

allegations

rape

sect

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/09/1092135143_0:156:2783:1721_1920x0_80_0_0_a3bcfed415b0ef76d6d0c147b8bb6626.jpg

Mirza Masroor Ahmad, head of the Muslim Ahmadi sect that has some 30,000 followers in Britain and which constructed the biggest mosque in the country, has been accused of trying to suppress rape allegations involving some members of his flock, The Mail on Sunday reports.This development comes after a recording of what appears to be a lengthy phone call between Ahmad and the alleged victim – a 36-year old woman who is also a member of the Ahmadi sect – surfaced online.In the recording, the imam can reportedly be heard suggesting that the woman should drop allegations of being raped by her father and three other members of the sect in the UK and the Pakistani city of Rabwah, the "spiritual headquarters" of the sect.The imam erroneously argued that four witnesses would be required for the accuser to prove a rape claim, the newspaper notes, but the woman retorted: "You are not the supreme head of the British Government, no British court will accept your stance."The newspaper points out, however, that a spokesman for the imam said that the allegation “has been and continues to be taken extremely seriously."

https://sputniknews.com/20220109/ex-michigan-house-speakers-sister-in-law-accuses-him-of-raping-her-for-over-decade-1092130301.html

Kevin Jessica I was Suffering from herpes is a Terrible Experience which I suffered till I met a herbal doctor called Herbal Dr. Nelson. I tried all possible means to get cured but I never received a cure from any of the 7 hospitals I visited. Just July,21,2021 I saw a recent post of how Herbalist Dr. Nelson herbal medicine cured people & that he is a honest man to work with in the procedures on finding a cure, then i contacted him in trial & he sent me a herbal medicine with the full prescription on how to drink for two weeks & i exactly followed the guidelines that was given to me by Dr. Nelson to cut the long story short the herbal medicine flushed out my whole system & make the herpes virus inactive in my nervous system, All thanks to Dr Nelson who God is using to cure people of this terrible virus (herpes simplex virus) for anyone here that has herpes or other kinds of disease, should mail all his or her complain to Dr Nelson,Email;drnelsonodianosen@gmail.com,any of these;HERPES,CANCER,DIABETES 1

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

muslim, allegations, rape, sect, uk