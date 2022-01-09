https://sputniknews.com/20220109/ex-michigan-house-speakers-sister-in-law-accuses-him-of-raping-her-for-over-decade-1092130301.html

Ex-Michigan House Speaker's Sister-in-Law Accuses Him of Raping Her For Over Decade

Rebekah Chatfield, 26, a sister-in-law of Michigan's former House Speaker, Lee Chatfield, has accused him of raping her for over a decade.

Rebekah Chatfield, 26, a sister-in-law of Michigan's former House Speaker, Lee Chatfield, has accused him of raping her for over a decade, from the moment when she was 15 and studied at a Christian academy where Lee was teaching. Rebekah, who is married to Lee's younger brother Aaron, filed a criminal complaint against the married politician last month. She claims the abuse by Chatfield, who left office in 2021 after his term expired, started when she was 15 and continued through last year. The Michigan police said they were investigating the allegations. Rebekah reportedly said she had kept everything secret for so long because she was too ashamed. Her husband Aaron publicly supported his wife and said he was not aware of his brother's alleged wrongdoings. Lee Chatfield admitted he had an affair with Rebekah but insists the sex was consensual.The 33-year-old Lee Chatfield served as the House Speaker in 2019-2020 and headed the delegation of seven Michigan GOP leaders who met with then-President Donald Trump at the White House.

