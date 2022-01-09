Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220109/ex-michigan-house-speakers-sister-in-law-accuses-him-of-raping-her-for-over-decade-1092130301.html
Ex-Michigan House Speaker's Sister-in-Law Accuses Him of Raping Her For Over Decade
Ex-Michigan House Speaker's Sister-in-Law Accuses Him of Raping Her For Over Decade
Rebekah Chatfield, 26, a sister-in-law of Michigan's former House Speaker, Lee Chatfield, has accused him of raping her for over a decade.
2022-01-09T10:45+0000
2022-01-09T10:46+0000
us
abuse
rape
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/09/1092130275_0:0:3005:1691_1920x0_80_0_0_678d2893a20a836ff421f43c1c8e5537.jpg
Rebekah Chatfield, 26, a sister-in-law of Michigan's former House Speaker, Lee Chatfield, has accused him of raping her for over a decade, from the moment when she was 15 and studied at a Christian academy where Lee was teaching. Rebekah, who is married to Lee's younger brother Aaron, filed a criminal complaint against the married politician last month. She claims the abuse by Chatfield, who left office in 2021 after his term expired, started when she was 15 and continued through last year. The Michigan police said they were investigating the allegations. Rebekah reportedly said she had kept everything secret for so long because she was too ashamed. Her husband Aaron publicly supported his wife and said he was not aware of his brother's alleged wrongdoings. Lee Chatfield admitted he had an affair with Rebekah but insists the sex was consensual.The 33-year-old Lee Chatfield served as the House Speaker in 2019-2020 and headed the delegation of seven Michigan GOP leaders who met with then-President Donald Trump at the White House.
The guy represents the real morality of the far right quite well. Total hypocrisy in every manner.
1
I was Suffering from herpes is a Terrible Experience which I suffered till I met a herbal doctor called Herbal Dr. Nelson. I tried all possible means to get cured but I never received a cure from any of the 7 hospitals I visited. Just July,21,2021 I saw a recent post of how Herbalist Dr. Nelson herbal medicine cured people & that he is a honest man to work with in the procedures on finding a cure, then i contacted him in trial & he sent me a herbal medicine with the full prescription on how to drink for two weeks & i exactly followed the guidelines that was given to me by Dr. Nelson to cut the long story short the herbal medicine flushed out my whole system & make the herpes virus inactive in my nervous system, All thanks to Dr Nelson who God is using to cure people of this terrible virus (herpes simplex virus) for anyone here that has herpes or other kinds of disease, should mail all his or her complain to Dr Nelson, Email;drnelsonodianosen@gmail.com,if you any of these; HERPES
0
2
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sofia Chegodaeva
Sofia Chegodaeva
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/09/1092130275_133:0:2862:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_046915f6ae3c3f3ea7a10e716fb558c3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, abuse, rape

Ex-Michigan House Speaker's Sister-in-Law Accuses Him of Raping Her For Over Decade

10:45 GMT 09.01.2022 (Updated: 10:46 GMT 09.01.2022)
© REY DEL RIOSpeaker of the Michigan House of Representatives Lee Chatfield speaks during a campaign rally on November 2, 2020 in Traverse City, Michigan.
Speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives Lee Chatfield speaks during a campaign rally on November 2, 2020 in Traverse City, Michigan. - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2022
© REY DEL RIO
Subscribe
Sofia Chegodaeva
All materialsWrite to the author
Lee Chatfield was the House Speaker in 2019-2020 and led a delegation of seven Michigan GOP leaders who met with then-President Donald Trump at the White House.
Rebekah Chatfield, 26, a sister-in-law of Michigan's former House Speaker, Lee Chatfield, has accused him of raping her for over a decade, from the moment when she was 15 and studied at a Christian academy where Lee was teaching.
Rebekah, who is married to Lee's younger brother Aaron, filed a criminal complaint against the married politician last month. She claims the abuse by Chatfield, who left office in 2021 after his term expired, started when she was 15 and continued through last year. The Michigan police said they were investigating the allegations.
Rebekah reportedly said she had kept everything secret for so long because she was too ashamed. Her husband Aaron publicly supported his wife and said he was not aware of his brother's alleged wrongdoings. Lee Chatfield admitted he had an affair with Rebekah but insists the sex was consensual.
The 33-year-old Lee Chatfield served as the House Speaker in 2019-2020 and headed the delegation of seven Michigan GOP leaders who met with then-President Donald Trump at the White House.
000010
Discuss
Popular comments
The guy represents the real morality of the far right quite well. Total hypocrisy in every manner.
vtvot tak
9 January, 14:15 GMT1
100000
I was Suffering from herpes is a Terrible Experience which I suffered till I met a herbal doctor called Herbal Dr. Nelson. I tried all possible means to get cured but I never received a cure from any of the 7 hospitals I visited. Just July,21,2021 I saw a recent post of how Herbalist Dr. Nelson herbal medicine cured people & that he is a honest man to work with in the procedures on finding a cure, then i contacted him in trial & he sent me a herbal medicine with the full prescription on how to drink for two weeks & i exactly followed the guidelines that was given to me by Dr. Nelson to cut the long story short the herbal medicine flushed out my whole system & make the herpes virus inactive in my nervous system, All thanks to Dr Nelson who God is using to cure people of this terrible virus (herpes simplex virus) for anyone here that has herpes or other kinds of disease, should mail all his or her complain to Dr Nelson, Email;drnelsonodianosen@gmail.com,if you any of these; HERPES
Kevin Jessica
9 January, 13:51 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:03 GMTTurkey Says Talks With US on F-35 Fighter Jets Scheduled 'In Coming Days'
10:45 GMTEx-Michigan House Speaker's Sister-in-Law Accuses Him of Raping Her For Over Decade
10:34 GMTPrince Andrew Urged to 'Jump Before He is Pushed', Give Up Military Titles Over Sex Abuse Row
10:33 GMTUS Reportedly Calls in Reinforcements, Hunkers Down Near Syrian Oil Field Amid Spate of Attacks
10:22 GMTEx-Pentagon Officer: 'Biden Should Accept Russia’s Draft Security Agreements as Basis for Yalta 2.0'
09:47 GMTMore Than 20 Armed People Arrested in Kazakh Almaty Region, Police Say
09:34 GMTSaudi Arabia Reportedly Asks Neighbours for Munitions Pending US Approval of Patriot Sales
09:00 GMTUS Veteran: Russia Not Bluffing and Has 'All Options on the Table' for Security Talks With US & NATO
08:50 GMTAnti-Vax Protesters Vow to 'Piss Off' Macron After French Lawmakers Approve COVID-19 'Vaccine Pass'
08:37 GMT'He Only Patted Me With Love', Indian Politician Says After Video of Farmer Slapping Him Goes Viral
08:33 GMTDominicans Arrest Businessman Suspected of Haiti President's Murder, Reports Say
08:32 GMTNovak Djokovic's Demand for Personal Chef, Apartment With Tennis Court in Australia Denied
08:29 GMTAs Tensions in West Bank Continue to Brew, Activist Says It's a Ticking Time Bomb
08:16 GMTMan in India Booked for Allegedly Taking 11 Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
07:57 GMTMastermind of 'Sulli Deals' App Listing Muslim Women for Auction Arrested in India
07:44 GMTNever-Before-Seen PHOTO Shows Ex-Top Adviser to Tony Blair Partying With Jeffrey Epstein
07:29 GMTBoris Johnson Accused of Attending 'BYOB' Booze Up Garden Party at No10 During COVID 2020 Lockdown
06:35 GMTRussia Will Not Bow to US Pressure or Make Any Concessions, Deputy FM Says Ahead of Geneva Meeting
06:26 GMTPrince Andrew's Legal & PR Costs Reportedly Skyrocket to Nearly $3 Million in Sexual Assault Case
06:20 GMTMan Detained in Almaty Admits 'Unknown People' Paid Him $200 to Partake in Kazakh Protests - Video