Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220109/former-trump-un-envoy-feels-honoured-after-getting-added-to-irans-terror-listing-1092132858.html
Former Trump UN Envoy Feels ‘Honoured’ After Getting Added to Iran’s Terror Listing
Former Trump UN Envoy Feels ‘Honoured’ After Getting Added to Iran’s Terror Listing
The Islamic Republic sanctioned 51 senior former and current US officials on Saturday over their suspected role in the 2020 drone strike assassination of Qasem... 09.01.2022, Sputnik International
2022-01-09T11:56+0000
2022-01-09T12:10+0000
sanctions
iran
terrorism
nikki haley
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105750/30/1057503010_0:218:2085:1391_1920x0_80_0_0_7370921dec6576b401a06499f7c75281.jpg
Former Trump-era US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has expressed pride in being included among the dozens of US officials added to Iran’s terrorism sanctions listing.“An absolute badge of honour”, he added in a second tweet Sunday morning.Tit-for-Tat Terror Spat‘World’s leading state sponsor of terror’ is a term often used by Haley and other members of the Trump administration to refer to the Islamic Republic, particularly following Donald Trump’s decision to unilaterally withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018. Tehran has dismissed the designation, with its officials suggesting that it was the US and its allies that have acted like ‘terrorists’ in the region. In 2020, after the US State Department designated Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps a foreign terrorist organisation, Tehran responded by labelling the entire US military terrorists.The back-and-forth recriminations have lessened somewhat under the Biden administration as the White House has engaged Iran in negotiations in Vienna on a possible US return to the nuclear agreement.Haley served as US ambassador to the UN from 2017 to 2018 before leaving office to become a member of the board of directors at aerospace and defence giant Boeing.Iran’s sanctions, known as the ‘Act on Countering Violations of Human Rights and Adventurist and Terrorist Actions of the United States of America in the Region’, allow authorities to seize any assets the individuals in the listing may have in Iran, and are thus largely considered symbolic, given that the two countries have had no formal diplomatic relations for over forty years now.In a statement outlining the new restrictions, Iran’s foreign ministry specified that “by committing the terrorist act [against Soleimani], the US government has clearly violated its international obligations in the field of countering terrorism and terrorist financing, in particular, refraining from organizing terrorist acts.”Along with Haley, former Trump national security advisor Robert O’Brien, current Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Mark Milley, United States Cyber Command chief Paul Nakasone, and others were added to the updated listing. Donald Trump, former secretary of state Mike Pompeo, former national security advisor John Bolton, and former CIA director Gina Haspel were designated earlier.Iran marked the second anniversary of Soleimani’s assassination on 3 January. The commander – who served as an advisor to the Iraqi and Syrian militaries and Iraqi anti-terror militias in the fight against Daesh (ISIS)*, al-Qaeda* and other terrorist groups, was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad, Iraq in January 2020 during a diplomatic mission aimed at easing regional tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia.* Terrorist groups outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
https://sputniknews.com/20220108/iran-slaps-dozens-of-sanctions-on-us-citizens-including-top-military-brass-1092114273.html
The israeli quisling haley is not only representative of zionist corruption of america, it is now the Boeing 737 Max grrrrl sales critter. The thing is about as repulsive as rightwingers get. The israeli quisling haley is an example of the zio-treason that has turned the usa into an israeli colony. The war criminal/traitor should be prosecuted for its crimes, not rewarded with pay for access symbolic positions at corruption central corporations. Who themselves should be prosecuted with it for their manifold war crimes.
3
The horrible trump worshipper Niki Haley doesn't know what is expecting her.
2
3
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105750/30/1057503010_0:22:2085:1586_1920x0_80_0_0_fe25999ce446cbf3d291952fcb9f7f3b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sanctions, iran, terrorism, nikki haley

Former Trump UN Envoy Feels ‘Honoured’ After Getting Added to Iran’s Terror Listing

11:56 GMT 09.01.2022 (Updated: 12:10 GMT 09.01.2022)
© AP Photo / Seth WenigDonald Trump Nikki Haley United Nations
Donald Trump Nikki Haley United Nations - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.01.2022
© AP Photo / Seth Wenig
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
The Islamic Republic sanctioned 51 senior former and current US officials on Saturday over their suspected role in the 2020 drone strike assassination of Qasem Soleimani – Iran’s top anti-terror commander, as well as “the glorification of terrorism” generally.
Former Trump-era US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has expressed pride in being included among the dozens of US officials added to Iran’s terrorism sanctions listing.

Taking to Twitter, Haley said she was honoured to get sanctioned by the "world’s leading state sponsor of terror", adding that this proves that she was "doing something right".

“An absolute badge of honour”, he added in a second tweet Sunday morning.
Tit-for-Tat Terror Spat
‘World’s leading state sponsor of terror’ is a term often used by Haley and other members of the Trump administration to refer to the Islamic Republic, particularly following Donald Trump’s decision to unilaterally withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018. Tehran has dismissed the designation, with its officials suggesting that it was the US and its allies that have acted like ‘terrorists’ in the region. In 2020, after the US State Department designated Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps a foreign terrorist organisation, Tehran responded by labelling the entire US military terrorists.
The back-and-forth recriminations have lessened somewhat under the Biden administration as the White House has engaged Iran in negotiations in Vienna on a possible US return to the nuclear agreement.
Haley served as US ambassador to the UN from 2017 to 2018 before leaving office to become a member of the board of directors at aerospace and defence giant Boeing.
She and fifty other senior current and former US officials, including the top Pentagon brass, were added to an Iranian sanctions listing Saturday over their suspected involvement in the assassination of Revolutionary Guard Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, or their role generally “in [the] glorification of terrorism and in violating the fundamental human rights.”
Iranian Foreign Ministry - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2022
Iran Sanctions 51 Americans, Including Top Military Brass, in Response to Soleimani's Killing
Yesterday, 12:25 GMT
Iran’s sanctions, known as the ‘Act on Countering Violations of Human Rights and Adventurist and Terrorist Actions of the United States of America in the Region’, allow authorities to seize any assets the individuals in the listing may have in Iran, and are thus largely considered symbolic, given that the two countries have had no formal diplomatic relations for over forty years now.
In a statement outlining the new restrictions, Iran’s foreign ministry specified that “by committing the terrorist act [against Soleimani], the US government has clearly violated its international obligations in the field of countering terrorism and terrorist financing, in particular, refraining from organizing terrorist acts.”
Along with Haley, former Trump national security advisor Robert O’Brien, current Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Mark Milley, United States Cyber Command chief Paul Nakasone, and others were added to the updated listing. Donald Trump, former secretary of state Mike Pompeo, former national security advisor John Bolton, and former CIA director Gina Haspel were designated earlier.
Iran marked the second anniversary of Soleimani’s assassination on 3 January. The commander – who served as an advisor to the Iraqi and Syrian militaries and Iraqi anti-terror militias in the fight against Daesh (ISIS)*, al-Qaeda* and other terrorist groups, was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad, Iraq in January 2020 during a diplomatic mission aimed at easing regional tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia.
* Terrorist groups outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
010002
Discuss
Popular comments
The israeli quisling haley is not only representative of zionist corruption of america, it is now the Boeing 737 Max grrrrl sales critter. The thing is about as repulsive as rightwingers get. The israeli quisling haley is an example of the zio-treason that has turned the usa into an israeli colony. The war criminal/traitor should be prosecuted for its crimes, not rewarded with pay for access symbolic positions at corruption central corporations. Who themselves should be prosecuted with it for their manifold war crimes.
vtvot tak
9 January, 15:13 GMT3
000000
The horrible trump worshipper Niki Haley doesn't know what is expecting her.
vvigilante
9 January, 15:21 GMT2
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
12:14 GMT'Year of Freedom' Protest Against COVID-19 Pass Held in Brussels
12:01 GMTChristian Nurse in UK Gets 'Forced Out' of Hospital After Refusing to Remove Her Cross - Media
11:59 GMTTruss Warns She Will Trigger Article 16 Unless EU Shows 'Greater Movement' Towards UK Proposals
11:56 GMTFormer Trump UN Envoy Feels ‘Honoured’ After Getting Added to Iran’s Terror Listing
11:44 GMTWorld Tennis Star Djokovic Did Not Have Guaranteed Entry to Australia, Government Lawyers Say
11:03 GMTTurkey Says Talks With US on F-35 Fighter Jets Scheduled 'In Coming Days'
10:45 GMTEx-Michigan House Speaker's Sister-in-Law Accuses Him of Raping Her For Over Decade
10:34 GMTPrince Andrew Urged to 'Jump Before He is Pushed', Give Up Military Titles Over Sex Abuse Row
10:33 GMTUS Reportedly Calls in Reinforcements, Hunkers Down Near Syrian Oil Field Amid Spate of Attacks
10:22 GMTEx-Pentagon Officer: 'Biden Should Accept Russia’s Draft Security Agreements as Basis for Yalta 2.0'
09:47 GMTMore Than 20 Armed People Arrested in Kazakh Almaty Region, Police Say
09:34 GMTSaudi Arabia Reportedly Asks Neighbours for Munitions Pending US Approval of Patriot Sales
09:00 GMTUS Veteran: Russia Not Bluffing and Has 'All Options on the Table' for Security Talks With US & NATO
08:50 GMTAnti-Vax Protesters Vow to 'Piss Off' Macron After French Lawmakers Approve COVID-19 'Vaccine Pass'
08:37 GMT'He Only Patted Me With Love', Indian Politician Says After Video of Farmer Slapping Him Goes Viral
08:33 GMTDominicans Arrest Businessman Suspected of Haiti President's Murder, Reports Say
08:32 GMTNovak Djokovic's Demand for Personal Chef, Apartment With Tennis Court in Australia Denied
08:29 GMTAs Tensions in West Bank Continue to Brew, Activist Says It's a Ticking Time Bomb
08:16 GMTMan in India Booked for Allegedly Taking 11 Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine
07:57 GMTMastermind of 'Sulli Deals' App Listing Muslim Women for Auction Arrested in India