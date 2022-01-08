Registration was successful!
Live Video: Anti-COVID Protesters Rally in Magdeburg, Germany
Iran Imposes Sanctions on Dozens of Americans, Including Top Military Brass
Iran Imposes Sanctions on Dozens of Americans, Including Top Military Brass
The retaliatory measure comes days after the second anniversary of the killing of prominent Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in a US drone strike. It also... 08.01.2022
Iran has slapped sanctions on dozens of Americans, including Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley and head of US Central Command (CENTCOM) Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr.
Way to go Iran at least someone have the nerve to stand up to the big bully and the threat to peace and stability around the world the U.s., the world should learn from this there's is only so much bullying a nation can take it's about time to stand up to defend and protect yourself.
Iran Imposes Sanctions on Dozens of Americans, Including Top Military Brass

12:25 GMT 08.01.2022 (Updated: 12:35 GMT 08.01.2022)
Being updated
The retaliatory measure comes days after the second anniversary of the killing of prominent Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in a US drone strike. It also comes amid so far unsuccessful talks between the US and Iran on restoring the 2015 nuclear deal.
Iran has slapped sanctions on dozens of Americans, including Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley and head of US Central Command (CENTCOM) Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr.
Way to go Iran at least someone have the nerve to stand up to the big bully and the threat to peace and stability around the world the U.s., the world should learn from this there's is only so much bullying a nation can take it's about time to stand up to defend and protect yourself.
George Sam-Reddy
8 January, 15:31 GMT
