Iran Imposes Sanctions on Dozens of Americans, Including Top Military Brass

Iran has slapped sanctions on dozens of Americans, including Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley and head of US Central Command (CENTCOM) Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr.
George Sam-Reddy
Way to go Iran at least someone have the nerve to stand up to the big bully and the threat to peace and stability around the world the U.s., the world should learn from this there's is only so much bullying a nation can take it's about time to stand up to defend and protect yourself.
The retaliatory measure comes days after the second anniversary of the killing of prominent Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in a US drone strike. It also comes amid so far unsuccessful talks between the US and Iran on restoring the 2015 nuclear deal.
