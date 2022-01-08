UK Will Develop Hypersonic Missiles to Compete With Russia, Chief of Defense Staff Says

“We haven’t [got them] and we must have,” Radakin told the Times newspaper on late Friday.He expressed concern over the escalating tensions along the Russian-Ukrainian border.Radakin added that he had provided the cabinet with "military choices" to respond to a possible eruption of hostilities, without providing any more details.Russia's Zircon hypersonic cruise missile is the world's first hypersonic cruise missile capable of extended aerodynamic flights and maneuvring in dense layers of the atmosphere using just its own propulsion power. The missile's top speed is around nine times the speed of sound. It has a maximum range of 1,000 kilometers (621 miles).
