UK Will Develop Hypersonic Missiles to Compete With Russia, Chief of Defense Staff Says
UK Will Develop Hypersonic Missiles to Compete With Russia, Chief of Defense Staff Says
"We haven't [got them] and we must have," Radakin told the Times newspaper on late Friday.He expressed concern over the escalating tensions along the Russian-Ukrainian border.Radakin added that he had provided the cabinet with "military choices" to respond to a possible eruption of hostilities, without providing any more details.Russia's Zircon hypersonic cruise missile is the world's first hypersonic cruise missile capable of extended aerodynamic flights and maneuvring in dense layers of the atmosphere using just its own propulsion power. The missile's top speed is around nine times the speed of sound. It has a maximum range of 1,000 kilometers (621 miles).
UK Will Develop Hypersonic Missiles to Compete With Russia, Chief of Defense Staff Says

02:48 GMT 08.01.2022
© AP Photo / Russian Defense Ministry Press ServiceIn this photo taken from video distributed by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, a new Zircon hypersonic cruise missile is launched by a submarine of the Russian navy from the Barents Sea.
In this photo taken from video distributed by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, a new Zircon hypersonic cruise missile is launched by a submarine of the Russian navy from the Barents Sea. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.01.2022
© AP Photo / Russian Defense Ministry Press Service
LONDON (Sputnik) - UK Chief of Defense Staff Tony Radakin has announced his country's plans to develop hypersonic missiles to compete with Russia's growing military strength.
“We haven’t [got them] and we must have,” Radakin told the Times newspaper on late Friday.
He expressed concern over the escalating tensions along the Russian-Ukrainian border.
Radakin added that he had provided the cabinet with "military choices" to respond to a possible eruption of hostilities, without providing any more details.
Russia's Zircon hypersonic cruise missile is the world's first hypersonic cruise missile capable of extended aerodynamic flights and maneuvring in dense layers of the atmosphere using just its own propulsion power. The missile's top speed is around nine times the speed of sound. It has a maximum range of 1,000 kilometers (621 miles).
