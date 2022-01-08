Registration was successful!
BREAKING NEWS: US to Table Proposals on Placement of Missiles in Europe in Talks With Russia, Media Says
The Intentional Inhumanity Behind Capitalist Production Amid The Pandemic
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Benjamin Zinevich, organizer with the Party for Socialism and Liberation and journalist for Liberation News to discuss how China managed to have only two deaths from COVID-19 in 2021 through its zero-COVID strategy, the stark comparisons between the Chinese and American responses to COVID and the failures of the American response, and the people-centered and educated response from China to the pandemic.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Will Merrifield, housing attorney in Washington, DC to discuss the end of a long struggle for housing in the Congress Heights neighborhood in Washington, DC, the intentional and active neglect by housing developers that left tenants in deplorable conditions, the developer’s plans to build luxury apartments by pushing tenants out of affordable housing, and institutional actors pouring money into housing and keeping people unhoused and in unaffordable housing.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Justin Williams, co-host of Red Spin Sports to discuss the demonization of Antonio Brown after his outburst on Sunday and sports media’s prioritization of team officials in crafting its narratives over that of players, the weaponization of mental health from Antonio Brown to Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka, and Ohio State football player Marcus Williamson claiming that Urban Meyer used a photo of Trayvon Martin to demonstrate its “no hoods” policy.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Richard Wolff, Economist and Professor at the New School University and author of the new book “The Sickness Is the System: When Capitalism Fails to Save Us from Pandemics Or Itself” to discuss the cruelty of the capitalist system and inflation as prices rapidly outpace wage growth, the flawed capitalist logic that’s behind supply chain issues and how that exposes capitalism’s inability to cope with problems like pandemics, and Joe Biden’s myths about job creation in the aftermath of the market crash of 2020.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
08.01.2022
In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Benjamin Zinevich, organizer with the Party for Socialism and Liberation and journalist for Liberation News to discuss how China managed to have only two deaths from COVID-19 in 2021 through its zero-COVID strategy, the stark comparisons between the Chinese and American responses to COVID and the failures of the American response, and the people-centered and educated response from China to the pandemic.
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Will Merrifield, housing attorney in Washington, DC to discuss the end of a long struggle for housing in the Congress Heights neighborhood in Washington, DC, the intentional and active neglect by housing developers that left tenants in deplorable conditions, the developer’s plans to build luxury apartments by pushing tenants out of affordable housing, and institutional actors pouring money into housing and keeping people unhoused and in unaffordable housing.
In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Justin Williams, co-host of Red Spin Sports to discuss the demonization of Antonio Brown after his outburst on Sunday and sports media’s prioritization of team officials in crafting its narratives over that of players, the weaponization of mental health from Antonio Brown to Simone Biles and Naomi Osaka, and Ohio State football player Marcus Williamson claiming that Urban Meyer used a photo of Trayvon Martin to demonstrate its “no hoods” policy.
Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Richard Wolff, Economist and Professor at the New School University and author of the new book “The Sickness Is the System: When Capitalism Fails to Save Us from Pandemics Or Itself” to discuss the cruelty of the capitalist system and inflation as prices rapidly outpace wage growth, the flawed capitalist logic that’s behind supply chain issues and how that exposes capitalism’s inability to cope with problems like pandemics, and Joe Biden’s myths about job creation in the aftermath of the market crash of 2020.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
