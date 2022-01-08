Registration was successful!
Man Covered in Hand Sanitiser Bursts Into Flames After Being Tasered by Police - GRAPHIC Video [18+]
Man Covered in Hand Sanitiser Bursts Into Flames After Being Tasered by Police - GRAPHIC Video [18+]
The disturbing incident occurred in Catskill, New York in October 2021 and resulted in a gruesome death.
2022-01-08T08:58+0000
2022-01-08T08:58+0000
A terrifying video of a man who caught fire after being tased by police at a station has emerged online. According to the report, the fatal encounter occurred after Catskill police responded to a disturbance at a local bar. The man, identified as Jason Jones, reportedly walked to the station and confronted the officers there.The extremely graphic clip shows a visibly agitated Jones pouring sanitiser all over himself and speaking to officers when one of the cops pulls out a taser in an apparent attempt to detain him. After the shot, Jones' head and torso immediately ignite, and the police flee from him. The man collapses on the floor, rolling on the ground and trying to put out the blaze with his own hands for at least 10 seconds.WARNING: The following video is extremely graphic and may offend sensibilities.Jones was admitted to hospital afterwards and put in a medically-induced coma for six weeks, before he passed away on 15 December 2021. According to The Albany Times-Union, his lungs were so badly damaged he couldn’t absorb oxygen. The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James is investigating his death.
Defund. Investigate. Prosecute. Hang, imprison, as appropriate.
Man Covered in Hand Sanitiser Bursts Into Flames After Being Tasered by Police - GRAPHIC Video [18+]

The disturbing incident occurred in Catskill, New York in October 2021 and resulted in a gruesome death.
A terrifying video of a man who caught fire after being tased by police at a station has emerged online.
According to the report, the fatal encounter occurred after Catskill police responded to a disturbance at a local bar. The man, identified as Jason Jones, reportedly walked to the station and confronted the officers there.
The extremely graphic clip shows a visibly agitated Jones pouring sanitiser all over himself and speaking to officers when one of the cops pulls out a taser in an apparent attempt to detain him. After the shot, Jones' head and torso immediately ignite, and the police flee from him. The man collapses on the floor, rolling on the ground and trying to put out the blaze with his own hands for at least 10 seconds.

WARNING: The following video is extremely graphic and may offend sensibilities.

Jones was admitted to hospital afterwards and put in a medically-induced coma for six weeks, before he passed away on 15 December 2021. According to The Albany Times-Union, his lungs were so badly damaged he couldn’t absorb oxygen.

"Jason was unarmed, in the police station, and not threatening anyone when the police hit him with 50,000 volts of electrical current and he ignited", Kevin A. Luibrand, an attorney representing Jones' family, said, addressing the video. "Instead of helping Jason, the police ran out [of] the room, shut the door and let him burn".

The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James is investigating his death.
Defund. Investigate. Prosecute. Hang, imprison, as appropriate.
