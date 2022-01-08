https://sputniknews.com/20220108/fully-vaccinated-swedish-crown-princess-victoria-tests-positive-for-covid-19-1092117718.html

Fully Vaccinated Swedish Crown Princess Victoria Tests Positive for COVID-19

Fully Vaccinated Swedish Crown Princess Victoria Tests Positive for COVID-19

Earlier in the week, it was announced that the Swedish king and queen had tested positive for coronavirus amid a surge of the Omicron variant in the Scandinavian nation.

2022-01-08T14:59+0000

2022-01-08T14:59+0000

2022-01-08T15:25+0000

europe

sweden

covid-19

princess victoria

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/08/1092118127_0:158:3031:1863_1920x0_80_0_0_19586e341600900c8ba55f7a5e982f4e.jpg

Swedish Crown Princess Victoria has tested positive for COVID-19, the Swedish Royal Court revealed on Saturday.The princess, who is fully vaccinated, is said to only have "cold symptoms" but otherwise feels well. An infection trace has been initiated, the court noted.The official schedule of both the crown princess and her husband, Prince Daniel, will be adjusted for the next seven days.Victoria tests positive for coronavirus just days after her parents, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, also received positive COVID-19 tests. The king and queen are both vaccinated and have received their booster shots, and have also isolated themselves.For the crown princess, it is her second positive test, as she already had coronavirus in March 2021, along with her husband.On 3 January, Sweden reported 38,274 confirmed COVID cases to the World Health Organisation. The members of the Nordic nation's royal family have tested positive for coronavirus as the country faces a surge in cases of the Omicron variant.

Terranian The 1st It seems the so-called vaxxines the EU-Junta and all their Regimes still force on the populations work really good or better NOT. They force primary the untested experimental Gen "Concoctions" AKA mRNA [w/o regulatory approval + certification!] on the human guinea pigglets which do more harm than good, with more and more fascist oppression blackmail and force. But unvaxxed are blamed for everything as scapegoat for all their lies corruption incompetence + failings. 0

1

sweden

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Daria Bedenko

europe, sweden, covid-19, princess victoria