Protesters Gathering in Paris to Raise Their Voices Against New Vaccine Pass
Fully Vaccinated Swedish Crown Princess Victoria Tests Positive for COVID-19
Fully Vaccinated Swedish Crown Princess Victoria Tests Positive for COVID-19
Earlier in the week, it was announced that the Swedish king and queen had tested positive for coronavirus amid a surge of the Omicron variant in the Scandinavian nation.
Swedish Crown Princess Victoria has tested positive for COVID-19, the Swedish Royal Court revealed on Saturday.The princess, who is fully vaccinated, is said to only have "cold symptoms" but otherwise feels well. An infection trace has been initiated, the court noted.The official schedule of both the crown princess and her husband, Prince Daniel, will be adjusted for the next seven days.Victoria tests positive for coronavirus just days after her parents, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, also received positive COVID-19 tests. The king and queen are both vaccinated and have received their booster shots, and have also isolated themselves.For the crown princess, it is her second positive test, as she already had coronavirus in March 2021, along with her husband.On 3 January, Sweden reported 38,274 confirmed COVID cases to the World Health Organisation. The members of the Nordic nation's royal family have tested positive for coronavirus as the country faces a surge in cases of the Omicron variant.
2022
Fully Vaccinated Swedish Crown Princess Victoria Tests Positive for COVID-19

14:59 GMT 08.01.2022 (Updated: 15:25 GMT 08.01.2022)
Daria Bedenko
Earlier in the week, it was announced that the Swedish king and queen had tested positive for coronavirus amid a surge of the Omicron variant in the Scandinavian nation.
Swedish Crown Princess Victoria has tested positive for COVID-19, the Swedish Royal Court revealed on Saturday.
The princess, who is fully vaccinated, is said to only have "cold symptoms" but otherwise feels well. An infection trace has been initiated, the court noted.

"In accordance with current rules of conduct, the crown princess and her family have isolated themselves in the home", the statement read.

The official schedule of both the crown princess and her husband, Prince Daniel, will be adjusted for the next seven days.
Victoria tests positive for coronavirus just days after her parents, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, also received positive COVID-19 tests. The king and queen are both vaccinated and have received their booster shots, and have also isolated themselves.
For the crown princess, it is her second positive test, as she already had coronavirus in March 2021, along with her husband.
On 3 January, Sweden reported 38,274 confirmed COVID cases to the World Health Organisation. The members of the Nordic nation's royal family have tested positive for coronavirus as the country faces a surge in cases of the Omicron variant.
