Live Updates: Kazakh Forces Regain Control Over All City Administrations and Police Departments

The situation in Kazakhstan remains tense after Thursday clashes in Almaty. However, Kazakh security forces have restored control over all city administrations and regional police HQs, the state-run broadcaster Khabar 24 has reported.

Mass protests in the country began earlier in the week, after the residents of Zhanaozen and Aktau hit the streets, protesting against a two-fold increase in prices for liquefied petroleum gas. The unrest then spread to other cities, resulting in violent clashes with the police, looting, arson, and vandalism. In Almaty, the old capital and Kazakhstan's most populous city, hundreds of people stormed the mayor's office and the old presidential residence. The rioters also attacked police HQ and blocked roads in the city.