Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20220107/indian-student-suspected-of-creating-app-to-auction-off-muslim-women-has-no-remorse-media-says-1092089302.html
Indian Student Suspected of Creating App to Auction Off Muslim Women Has 'No Remorse', Media Says
Indian Student Suspected of Creating App to Auction Off Muslim Women Has 'No Remorse', Media Says
Neeraj Bishnoi, the creator of the app "Bulli Bai" and who was arrested on Thursday, has not shown any remorse over his act. During questioning, he said what he did was "the right thing", local media outlets reported.
2022-01-07T12:21+0000
2022-01-07T12:21+0000
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107199/61/1071996170_0:4:1921:1084_1920x0_80_0_0_fa02119952c4a4f86e26161afcde2319.jpg
Neeraj Bishnoi, the creator of the app "Bulli Bai" and who was arrested on Thursday, has not shown any remorse over his act. During questioning, he said what he did was "the right thing", local media outlets reported.A source revealed to the Indian news channel, NDTV, that 21-year-old Bishnoi was used by right-wing extremists to "auction" off Indian Muslim women.The police have since recovered the device that was used to create "Bulli Bai" and revealed that the app was actually developed in November and gained prominence on 31 December.Bishnoi, a second-year engineering student at an institute based in Bhopal, in the state of Madhya Pradesh, came to the attention of police after he mocked Mumbai cops over the arrest of the wrong people in the case. He also claimed that he was the mastermind behind the notorious app.While the Mumbai Police were probing the matter, with the arrest of three other students in this case, the Delhi Police tracked down Bishnoi through the digital surveillance of another Twitter handle - @bullibai - he had created. The account has been suspended by the microblogging site.Bishnoi's father, Dashrath, however, has told the news website The Quint that he never heard his son "make Islamophobic or sexist remarks".The Mumbai Cyber Police also arrested engineering student Vishal Kumar Jha, 21, 19-year-old Shweta Singh, and 21-year-old science student Mayank Rawal.The accused had allegedly sourced the photographs and put them up on the app without the individuals' permission, in an apparent attempt to target and harass Muslim women."Bulli Bai" appears to be a clone of a similar app called "Sulli Deals", which sparked an uproar in July 2021 after photos of dozens of Muslim women were uploaded for auction as the "deal of the day"."Sulli" and "Bulli" are derogatory words used by some Hindus to describe Muslim women.In the case of "Bulli Bai", several police complaints have been filed in three different states — Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Telangana, as well as in the national capital — Delhi.The case is being investigated by both Mumbai Police's cybersecurity team and Delhi's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSCO) unit which is also probing the "Sulli Deals" case.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107199/61/1071996170_49:0:1756:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_5cae586f567561d806effb4bb790fdd0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india

Indian Student Suspected of Creating App to Auction Off Muslim Women Has 'No Remorse', Media Says

12:21 GMT 07.01.2022
CC0 / / Muslim woman
Muslim woman - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.01.2022
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
On 1 January, a scandal erupted in India as Muslim women, including journalists, social workers, and celebrities, found themselves listed for an "online auction" on a notorious app called "Bulli Bai". The Mumbai Police have arrested four students from different states in connection with the case.
Neeraj Bishnoi, the creator of the app "Bulli Bai" and who was arrested on Thursday, has not shown any remorse over his act. During questioning, he said what he did was "the right thing", local media outlets reported.
A source revealed to the Indian news channel, NDTV, that 21-year-old Bishnoi was used by right-wing extremists to "auction" off Indian Muslim women.
The police have since recovered the device that was used to create "Bulli Bai" and revealed that the app was actually developed in November and gained prominence on 31 December.
Bishnoi, a second-year engineering student at an institute based in Bhopal, in the state of Madhya Pradesh, came to the attention of police after he mocked Mumbai cops over the arrest of the wrong people in the case. He also claimed that he was the mastermind behind the notorious app.
While the Mumbai Police were probing the matter, with the arrest of three other students in this case, the Delhi Police tracked down Bishnoi through the digital surveillance of another Twitter handle - @bullibai - he had created. The account has been suspended by the microblogging site.
Bishnoi's father, Dashrath, however, has told the news website The Quint that he never heard his son "make Islamophobic or sexist remarks".

"My son would spend day and night on his laptop. I had no idea what was going on...I know he didn't do what people are accusing him of", Dashrath said.

The Mumbai Cyber Police also arrested engineering student Vishal Kumar Jha, 21, 19-year-old Shweta Singh, and 21-year-old science student Mayank Rawal.
The accused had allegedly sourced the photographs and put them up on the app without the individuals' permission, in an apparent attempt to target and harass Muslim women.
"Bulli Bai" appears to be a clone of a similar app called "Sulli Deals", which sparked an uproar in July 2021 after photos of dozens of Muslim women were uploaded for auction as the "deal of the day".
"Sulli" and "Bulli" are derogatory words used by some Hindus to describe Muslim women.
In the case of "Bulli Bai", several police complaints have been filed in three different states — Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Telangana, as well as in the national capital — Delhi.
The case is being investigated by both Mumbai Police's cybersecurity team and Delhi's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSCO) unit which is also probing the "Sulli Deals" case.
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:32 GMTDonald Trump's Niece Says Ex-President May Feel 'Walls Close in' Over Capitol Riot Probe
13:28 GMTSize Matters: Peruvian Fertility Symbol Has Its Phallus Vandalised
13:18 GMTPogba Could Become Premier League's Highest Paid Footballer as Man Utd Offer Him 'Record Salary'
12:57 GMTAt Least 3 People Killed Following Canteen Collapse in China's Chongqing, Reports Say
12:43 GMTIndia Welcomes Joint Statement of Nuclear Five on War and Arms Race Prevention
12:36 GMTFlashbacks: Democratic Michigan Governor Gets Reminded How She Led Her Own 'Insurrection' in 2012
12:21 GMTIndian Student Suspected of Creating App to Auction Off Muslim Women Has 'No Remorse', Media Says
12:12 GMTIranian Commander Vows Hard Revenge for Soleimani's Killing 'From Within US'
12:03 GMTAustralia's Border Force Detains Czech Player Renata Voracova Ahead of Australian Open
12:00 GMT'New Normal of Life With COVID': Ex-Biden Advisers Urge POTUS to Update US Coronavirus Strategy
11:55 GMTSpanish Archaeologists Claim to Have Discovered Temple of Hercules
11:30 GMTTop Polish Politician Admits Country Bought Israeli Pegasus Spyware
11:22 GMT'You're Pissing Me Off!': Meeting of European, Israeli Officials Allegedly Turns Into Verbal Brawl
11:14 GMTIndian Intel Warns Leaders, Security Establishments of Terrorist Attacks During Elections: Report
11:13 GMTModi Could Have Been Killed by Drone or Telescopic Gun When Stuck on Punjab Flyover, Claims Minister
10:52 GMTCentral Peru Hit by 6.0-Magnitude Earthquake
10:51 GMTPolice Case Filed Against Celeb Hairstylist Jawed Habib for Spitting on Woman's Head During Haircut
10:50 GMTGuessing Right: WaPo Fact-Checker Backtracks on Sen. Tom Cotton as Boston Bomber Gets COVID Money
10:29 GMTFormer US Secretary of States Reveals How He Managed to Lose 90 Pounds in Half a Year
10:18 GMTFrance's Le Drian Says Putin Trying to 'Bypass' EU by Talking Exclusively With US